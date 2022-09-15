In addition to Glova de Pedreiro, remember 6 influencers who have already taken a break or ended their careers – Small Businesses Big Business

+



Digital influencer Luva de Pedreiro announced that he will stop producing content, after having deleted all publications from his Instagram profile. Iran Ferreira, the real name of the influencer, conquered Brazil earlier this year with his home videos, where he appeared playing football on a clay field. With his charisma, he attracted the attention of thousands of followers, initially on TikTok, and later on other social networks.

Influencers took breaks or ended their careers on the internet permanently (Photo: Reproduction / Social networks)

After conflicts with his manager, he posted a video on his Instagram account on Tuesday (13) saying that now he wants to “live the normal, quiet life”. He is not the only influencer who has already taken a break or ended his work on social media. Below, remember 6 other celebrities who made an agenda in their careers.

1. Manu Gavassi

The singer and influencer Manu Gavassi (Photo: Disclosure)

After participating in Big Brother Brasil 20 and having created a social media strategy replicated by other celebrities who enter the reality show, Manu Gavassi decided to step away from social media for nine months.

According to the artist, she told in interviews, this period without posting was a process of self-knowledge and the search for mental balance. “I needed that time with my family to understand, and also to take care of my mental health,” she told G1 in 2020.

The break from her influencer career helped her to compose the new album, Gracinha, released in 2021. Recently, in July, she returned to tour after three years without performing.

2. Whindersson Nunes

Whindersson Nunes at Kwai app event (Photo: Kwai/Disclosure)

In late 2021, influencer and comedian Whindersson Nunes announced that he would be taking a break from his shows after his “This is not a cult” tour. This year, the comedian toured nationally and internationally before stopping the performances.

“I am very happy with the decision, it seems that working aimlessly without knowing where it will lead was something that made me anxious, but deciding to disappear seems to put everything in my control again, it gives me a new future, it gives me lots of ideas, and I’ll come back 10x stronger, then yes, the planet will have to swallow it,” he wrote on Instagram.

3. Jout Jout

Jout Jout was one of the great internet phenomena (Photo: Omar Passion/Editora Globo)

In the year 2019, youtuber Jout Jout announced a break on her channel. “Jout Jout Prazer is officially on vacation. How long? We don’t know”, wrote the influencer on her social networks, at the time. The Rio influencer restarted the channel months later with a new format, but, in August 2022, she posted videos of her final goodbye to work on YouTube.

“The time has come to end this beautiful cycle started there in 2014, with a lot of butterflies in my stomach and no idea of ​​where we would go. Now we know that we arrived in a great place and that’s why we deserve a great closure! We and you, the whole family”, says the text of the farewell video. In it, the influencer tells new life experiences, traveling through Brazil and leading an itinerant life, not so connected with the virtual world.

4. This Boy

This Boy (Photo: Playback)

Comedian Rafael Chalub, known as “Esse Menino”, became known for the viral video in which he pronounced Pfizer in a funny way. In December 2021, he announced that he would be taking “vacation, with no set time to end”.

He told the networks that he suffers from anxiety and depression, stating that he invested the first fee he received in psychiatric treatments. A few weeks later, he returned to producing content on his social networks.

5. Kéfera Buchmann

The youtuber Kéfera. New video does not explain if the channel continues to exist (Photo: Youtube reproduction)

In 2016, influencer and actress Kéfera Buchmann announced an indefinite break from her YouTube channel. “Success, fame and subscribers are all really cool, but life is more than that. And since life is more than that, I need to focus on it. Don’t feel abandoned and try to understand my absence. She has a reason and it needs to happen”, he said.

Kéfera focused on her acting career. In May, she returned to the channel after a six-year break. In a new video, she announced that she will tell her story in the theater and talk about her trajectory and career moments.

6. Gabriela Pugliesi

The digital influencer Gabriela Pugliesi (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In April 2020, fitness influencer Gabriela Pugliesi deactivated her Instagram account after a controversy involving a party held at her home, amid the quarantine caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

In statements to journalists, she said she regretted the behavior, apologized and said she learned lessons from the event. Pugliesi lost contracts with several brands after the video. More than nine brands released positions against the influencer’s speeches. After a few weeks, she returned to creating content on her networks.