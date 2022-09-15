In Mar do Sertão, José threatens Colonel Tertúlio: ‘He will stop grazing in someone else’s field’ | come around

The atmosphere between the two will heat up even more in this Wednesday’s chapter, 09/14, after a discussion about the colonel’s land tenure. He will be threatened when Zé Paulino/José reveals his intentions in the city!
“Canta Pedra will no longer be your domain. A sesmaria that has passed from hand to hand over the years. Your family will no longer graze in someone else’s field, Colonel.”
In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Zé Paulino/José threatens Colonel Tertúlio — Photo: Globo
“Are you calling me a calvagadura?”, Colonel Tertúlio will ask furiously.
Colonel Tertúlio will be furious after the threat of Colonel Zé Paulino/José in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo
And who will try to ease the situation will be Deodora (Debora Bloch), who will be cordial when José leaves. Hell, and ‘num’ is that even she felt the water hitting with the threats of Zé Paulino/José? 😂
“Don’t threaten the boy anymore. Something will happen to him, and justice will follow. From who? From you.”, alerted the colonel’s wife.
Deodora (Debora Bloch) will try to soften the mood with the colonel in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo
Understand what happens with the passage of time in Mar do Sertão
The fight between the two is just getting started. Don’t miss the chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera! 💚🌵
14 set
Wednesday
The Colonel rebels against José, and Deodora explains how her husband should act. Candoca demands that José does not approach Manduca until she has talked to her son. Maruan meets Zahym. Laura prepares with Timbó to go looking for Maruan. Timbó is surprised by Mirinho’s presence in the city. Zahym mistreats Maruan, and Labibe scolds his father. Candoca prepares to talk to Manduca.
Understand what happens with the passage of time in Mar do Sertão
