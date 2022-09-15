In ‘Pantanal’, Juma runs away from the farm to have her daughter and faces Solano in the tapera; clash ends in tragedy

After a passage of time in “Pantanal”, Juma (Alanis Guillen) feels the first contractions, jumps out the window, and runs away once again from José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm to have his daughter in the tapera, with the help of the Old Man. of Rio (Osmar Prado). Upon arriving at the place where she was raised, the young woman does not realize that Solano (Rafa Sieg) is lurking, just waiting for an opportune moment to attack her.

Juma (Alanis Guillen) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo

Treacherous, the killer surrenders Jove’s wife (Jesuita Barbosa) and says he shot Velho do Rio, while threatening her. Juma is possessed, becomes a jaguar and beheads the gunslinger. The next day, Muda (Bella Campos) and Tibério (Guito) are startled to see their friend dragging Solano’s body to the river. “It was bullies where it shouldn’t be… And a jaguar has been caught”, she says. “Are you a beast?”, replies the pawn, being interrupted by the jaguar-woman: “If you’re sorry: finish that damn you!”. Faced with this, Tiberius takes the body to the farm. A short time later, Juma has his daughter with the help of Velho do Rio.

