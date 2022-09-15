In ‘Pantanal’, Zefa tries to save José Leôncio from death and ends up being fired

Zefa’s (Paula Barbosa) return to Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm in “Pantanal” doesn’t last long. After being harassed by Renato (Gabriel Santana) and still getting a hookup from Solano (Rafa Sieg), the maid overhears the two talking and discovers the plan to kill José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). Terrified, she gives any excuse to Zuleica (Aline Borges) and flees towards the neighboring farm.

Filó (Dira Paes) and Irma (Camila Morgado) support Zefa (Paula Barbosa) Photo: Estevam Avellar/Rede Globo

When he gets there, he doesn’t think twice: he tells everything he’s heard to his old boss, who is incredulous. José Leôncio considers and decides to talk to Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) to find out if her ex-husband would really be capable of such an attitude and Maria’s statement surprises him. Still, he prefers not to take any hasty action, as he understands that there is no proof of the squatter’s intention.

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) doesn’t have the same tranquility as the farmer, who acts on his own in the face of the boss’s serenity. He and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) approach Solano in the dead of night. Although surprised, the killer is prepared, because when Tenório learned that Zefa had taken all his things, with a flea behind his ear, he asked Solano to hide his weapon. Therefore, before taking him away, the pedestrians searched his entire room and found nothing.

Pedestrians arrest Solano (Rafa Sieg) Photo: João Miguel Jr/Rede Globo

José Leôncio is astonished to learn of the attitude of his peons, who spent the night interrogating Solano without being able to get anything out of him. The farmer does not approve of what they have done and that is why he welcomes Tenório and Renato to his house so that they can clear up all the confusion that has arisen. And that’s where things really lose their way. Cleverly, Renato says that Zefa is making up this story, just as he spoke ill of Tadeu to them and said that José Leôncio was hitting on her.

Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) Photo: João Miguel Jr./Rede Globo

Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) is terrified and asks Zefa to gather her things to leave. What he doesn’t expect is for Tadeu (José Loreto) to stay by his girlfriend’s side and say that if she goes, he will too. The scenes are scheduled to air starting this Thursday, September 15th.

