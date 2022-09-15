In the final stretch of Srie B, Cruzeiro will face 5 teams fighting for access

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro leads Serie B with an 11-point advantage for the runner-up and 18 for the 5th-placed

The absolute leader of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship with 62 points, Cruzeiro’s main goal is to confirm the access to the national elite in advance. But the Fox will not have an easy time in the remaining rounds of the competition. Five of the next nine celestial opponents have First Division rank chances.

Cruzeiro will face CRB (9th, with 40 points), Vasco (4th, with 45), Ponte Preta (8th, with 40), Ituano (7th, with 41) and Sport (6th, with 43), in sequence . According to the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), these teams still have chances of access to Series A, even if remote.

The club with the highest probability of access among the aforementioned is Vasco. In university calculations, the team from Rio de Janeiro has a 46.5% chance. In the sequence, come Sport (11.9%), Ituano (8.4%), CRB (4.6%) and Ponte Preta (1.3%).

However, the opponents’ math does not scare Cruzeiro. In the first round, the miners only added no points against Vasco: a 1-0 defeat at Maracan. In relation to the other rivals, there were three victories – Sport (2-1), CRB (2-0) and Ponte Preta (2-0) – and a draw with Ituano (1-1).

Games against teams fighting the Z4

In the final rounds of Serie B, coach Paulo Pezzolano’s men will face off against four teams fighting at the bottom of the leaderboard: Vila Nova (18th, with 31 points), Guarani (15th, with 32), Novorizontino (13th). , with 33) and CSA (16th, with 32), respectively.

According to UFMG calculations, of these teams mentioned, Guarani is the one with the greatest risk of falling Series C next year, with 51.3%. After him, appear Vila Nova (48.8%), CSA (35.8%) and Novorizontino (29.9%).

Mathematical access be against Vasco?

Cruzeiro has the opportunity to open an advantage to direct competitors in case of victories over CRB, next Saturday (17/9), at 8:30 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, and Vasco, on the 21st of this month, in Mineiro. If that happens, Raposa will have 68 points (with 20 wins) seven games from the end of the championship.

To supersportsmathematician Gilcione Costa, from UFMG, explained that the star club needs to cheer for Vasco to stumble against Nutico, in So Janurio, Rio de Janeiro, this Friday (9/16), at 7pm, for the 30th round , to keep alive the chances of ascension in front of his fans in the Gigante da Pampulha.

In the scenarios detailed by the professor, for this to happen, the Rio de Janeiro club would have to lose or even draw with Pernambuco. Therefore, not even Londrina’s results in the next two games would interfere with Cruzeiro’s account.

Cruzeiro Games to the 38th round