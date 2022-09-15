In the US, teenager is ordered to pay R$770,000 for killing man who raped her

Defense alleges girl was a victim of sex trafficking in Iowa; she will spend five years on probation wearing an electronic anklet

This Tuesday, the 13th, a decision by the Iowa Justice left the United States perplexed. A 17-year-old girl was sentenced to five years of parole and to pay BRL 778,000 for killing a man who would have her raped. She will also have to live in a residential institution for youth and women and wear a tracking device – electronic anklet. The young woman pleaded guilty to the June 2020 murder of 47-year-old Zachary Brooks. She stabbed him 30 times while he slept after being sexually abused. If the young woman does not comply with the parole rules, she can be sent to prison and serve up to 20 years in prison. The girl’s defense alleges that she was a victim of sex trafficking by Christopher Brown, a man who pretended to be her boyfriend and forced her to go to Brooks’ house. The young woman was unconscious when she was attacked by Brooks and, upon waking up, attacked him. Christopher has not yet been indicted.