INSS opens competition with 1 thousand vacancies and salary of up to R$ 5.9 thousand; see details

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) published this Thursday (15) the public notice to fill 1,000 social security technician vacancies, with a starting salary of up to R$ 5,900. Registration costs R$ 85, starts tomorrow and goes until October 3rd.

The vacancies require complete high school (or equivalent technical course), and 20% will be allocated to black people and 5% to people with disabilities. The test will be administered by the Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Promotion of Events (Cebraspe).

Registration starts at 10 am on Friday (16), ends at 6 pm on October 3 and will only be done online, through the website http://www.cebraspe.org.br/concursos/inss_22. The application fee can be paid until October 21.

The working day for the position of social security technician is 40 hours per week, and the initial salary of up to R$ 5,905.79 is made up of: basic salary of R$ 712.61; executive activity bonus of R$ 1,140.18; performance bonus of up to R$3,595; and food allowance of R$ 458.

According to g1, the number of authorized vacancies was much lower than the INSS request to the Ministry of Economy o (7,575 vacancies, of which 6,004 are for social security technicians and 1,571 for social security analysts). The last INSS contest was launched in December 2015.

Tests and training course

The selection will be made in 2 stages, both eliminatory and qualifying. The first will consist of 2 objective tests: 1 of basic knowledge, with 50 questions, and another of specific knowledge, with 70 questions. The second phase will be a training course.

The objective tests will last 3 hours and 30 minutes and should take place on November 27, in the afternoon, according to the public notice. The training course will have a workload of up to 180 full-time face-to-face hours, with activities that can be in the morning and evening shifts.

The course will be held in 9 cities: Belém (PA), Belo Horizonte (MG), Brasília (DF), Florianópolis (SC), Fortaleza (CE), João Pessoa (PB), Manaus (AM), Rio de Janeiro (RJ ) and São Paulo (SP). The final evaluation will be an objective test, with 120 questions, and a discursive test, with 2 questions.

During the training course, the candidate will receive financial assistance equivalent to 50% of the starting salary, according to the notice. Federal employees will be able to choose between receiving the aid or continuing with their salary and the advantages of their position.

Related