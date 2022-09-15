INSS opens competition with 1,000 vacancies; salary of BRL 5,905.79

There will be 1,000 vacancies for 97 agencies across the country (photo: Freepik/Reproduction)

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare released this Thursday (15/9) the public notice for the contest of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) with 1,000 vacancies throughout Brazil.

The salary is BRL 5,905.79. The vacancies are for the position of social security technician, which requires an average level of education. Registration started tomorrow (9/16) and runs until October 3, through the Cebraspe portal.

Also according to the INSS, there are 122 vacancies for Minas Gerais, of which 11 are for BH.

The registration fee is R$85, but candidates with an updated registration in the Cadastro nico (Cadnico) or who are bone marrow donors recognized by the Ministry of Health may request an exemption from the fee.

Of the 1,000 vacancies, 5% will be for people with disabilities and 20% will be for people who are self-declared black. Upon registration, the candidate chooses which agency he wants to run for, and if approved, he will be allocated to it. There are 97 executive management offices located in all units in the country.

Evidences

The exams will be on the 27th of November, and candidates will have three and a half hours to take the objective exams. The exam will require basic knowledge of the Portuguese language, ethics in the Public Service, Basics of Constitutional Law, Basics of Administrative Law, Basics of Computer Science and Logical-Mathematical Reasoning, as well as questions about the benefits of social security and social security legislation.

The test will have 120 questions, objective (true or false) and discursive, with a maximum answer size of up to 15 lines.

There will also be a training course, which will be held in the cities of Belém/PA, Belo Horizonte/MG, Brasilia/DF, Florianpolis/SC, Fortaleza/CE, João Pessoa/PB, Manaus/AM, Rio de Janeiro/RJ and So Paulo/SP.

The course will last 180 hours, with activities during the day and night, and during the training, the candidate will receive a grant of 50% of the salary of the vacancy.

The study period for the tests has been reduced to two months, so candidates will have to pay attention to the disclosure of the content of the tests. It is the first time that the INSS implements the training course, to improve the environment of those who pass the competition.

Note

The grade of each candidate will be applied as follows: