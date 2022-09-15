INSS, Senate and Revenue Contests: understand the style of FGV and Cebraspe newsstands | contests

Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) and Cebraspe (formerly Cespe/UnB) will hold the most anticipated contests of the year.

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) chose Cebraspe as the organizing committee for the contest for 1,000 mid-level social security technician vacancies, with an initial salary of R$5,900.

But how are the boards responsible for making the contests for almost 3 thousand vacancies? Specialists Elias Santana and Antonio Batist explain the style of each one.

Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV)

One of the highlights of Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) is the level of demand, considered difficult, according to the professor of Portuguese at Gran Cursos Elias Santana.

“FGV has unique and very specific characteristics. Although the subjects are interconnected, considering what comes in the public notice, the form of collection is not similar to any other bank”, he says.

Batist points out that FGV is one of the few firms that avoid pranks and memorize. “It usually has well-designed questions adapted to the reality of each contest. Intense in text interpretation and with tiring and long utterances”, he says.

For Batist, the difficulty level is from moderate to complex for those who really prepare. And quite difficult, for those who prioritize memorize. “The test covers the entire program content of the public notice and in an integrated manner”, he says.

According to Santana, the standard formulation of the tests is multiple choice, with 5 options and one of them correct. But the questions tend to have long and complex statements, with the use of technical and metaphorical terms.

According to experts, the speech tests usually have current themes and can be structured in question templates, with a maximum of 60 lines for each question, or be dissertations and case studies – the type of test, criteria and length vary according to with the charge.

Baptist reinforces that the exams usually cover subjects current, therefore, it is worth following the news.

“It is highly recommended to ‘play’ only in FGV tests because it has a unique style in demanding textual interpretation and in the applicability of tests to the reality of each institution. Therefore, studying at other boards will not help much”, he says.

FGV was the panel of the last Senate contest. Therefore, candidates can train through previous tests. Access the link to the tests.

In the case of the Internal Revenue Service, the Public Administration School (Esaf) was responsible for the exams, which ended up being incorporated by the National School of Public Administration (Enap) in 2019. Therefore, it is recommended that candidates also train with the previous FGV exams to higher-level positions. Access the link to the tests.

Of the most demanded subjects in the tests, experts give the following tips:

Santana: the bank gives priority to textual rather than grammatical matters. In addition to text interpretation, other highly charged subjects are typology and textual genre, morphology, synonyms and antonyms, grammatical classes and adjuncts.

Batist: it may have morphology, rewriting of sentences, synonyms, but the interpretation (which demands greater reasoning from the candidate) is usually its main highlight.

Logical and mathematical reasoning

Santana: the focus is usually more on mathematical issues, with direct application and use of shapes. Generally, the notices cover Percentage, Analytical Geometry, Combinatorial Analysis, among others.

Batist: has a direct approach, with frequent use of geometry, percentage, among other subjects.

Santana: with the charge more focused on problem situations, it is expected that the candidate not only knows the main features and systems charged, but also has the ability to apply the knowledge in a contextualized way. For higher-level tests, it usually covers functional office software (Office package), notions of the internet and operating systems (with a focus on Windows).

According to experts, the bank balances the letter of the law with the application of jurisprudence.

According to experts, Cebraspe usually applies tests with the alternatives of “right” and “wrong”, in which a wrong option eliminates the score of a right one.

“This correction model can cause the candidate to score zero even if he has got 50% right on the test. That’s why it’s very important to be careful with the kicks”, says Santana.

For Batist, some stalls try to copy the exam style, but none reach the bank’s difficulty level. Therefore, the ideal is to focus studies only on previous Cebraspe tests.

Santana considers the tests with a degree of difficulty from medium to difficult. “It is a bank feared by the concurseiros due to the rigor in evaluations and also the famous criterion one wrong cancels out a certain one, which is the most common, but not the only one. Cebraspe also usually, but less frequently, collects questions in the multiple-choice model”, he says.

Santana’s recommendation is not to kick. “If the candidate is not sure about the item, the ideal is to leave it blank. If you mark a wrong alternative, another tactic is double marking on the answer card, which immediately cancels the item”.

According to Batist, Cebraspe does not usually provide a clear division of the number of questions by discipline in the public notices. However, the test is well designed, interdisciplinary, with approach applied to concrete cases and without space to “memorize”.

“The level of difficulty is complex for those who prepare and almost unfeasible for those who invest only in memorizing or kicks”, he says.

The expert points out that the test does not usually cover the entire program content of the public notice, but the topics covered are usually integrated with each other. In addition, current affairs are discussed.

“Cebraspe is also known for having extensive tests and complex questions, which involve text interpretation. It is common for a ‘problem situation’ to be presented that will be the basis for a series of subsequent questions”, says Santana.

Baptist points out that the discursive test usually has current topics, with generally high difficulty. “A lot of attention to what the public notice asks for in terms of the content and form of the discourse, as Cebraspe usually asks for different criteria and text structure – sometimes, by topics and not just the classic writing with introduction, development and conclusion”, he highlights.

The specialist indicates studying for the INSS’s previous exams, applied in 2016, despite the entry into force of the pension reform in 2019, which must be addressed in this 2022 contest. Click here to access the previous contest.

Batist also indicates studying for the 2021 Funpresp contest exams. Click here to access. In both cases, the tests were carried out in the right and wrong model.

Of the most demanded subjects in the tests, experts give the following tips:

Santana: usually charges more text than grammar, however, the text varies between long, medium or short. Generally, the notices encompass notions of morphosyntax, graphic accentuation, grammar and a lot of text interpretation.

Batist: it may involve rewriting sentences, grammar, but the textual interpretation is the highlight (banks bet a lot on subtleties in the questions).

Logical and mathematical reasoning

Santana: includes combinatorics, probability, percentage, interest, rule of three, among others.

Batist: usually has not very complex calculations and usually invests in logic questions. The “right and wrong” model can be more challenging than the calculations.

Santana: It’s not enough to be good at using computers, as the tests require technical and theoretical knowledge. Therefore, it is important to read more about the features of each operating system charged. The questions usually address the Office suite, browsers and notions of computer networks.