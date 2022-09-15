Institute hired by the government indicates a tie between Lula and Bolsonaro

Paran Pesquisa, hired by the federal government, indicates that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) are tied (photo: Estevam Costa/PR)

Owner of a million-dollar research contract for the federal government, the Instituto Paran Pesquisas released this Tuesday (13) a survey that points to a technical tie between Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

With small differences, this result has been repeated since May, while institutes such as Datafolha, Ipec and Quaest pointed to Lula’s leadership in the period.

Since the beginning of the presidential race, Paran Pesquisas has carried out 38 polls of intention to vote with less negative results for Bolsonaro than for traditional institutes.

In March, a R$ 1.6 million contract was signed between Paraná Pesquisas and the federal government to conduct public policy surveys. The term of one year.

report Murilo Hidalgo, one of the institute’s owners, said he had never competed in a public bid and that this decision was part of the company’s strategic planning.

“We are confident in the work we do and the institute’s margin of success can be verified in surveys carried out in other elections,” said Hidalgo in responses to questions sent by email.

To the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) the company declared that it had financed 17 of its electoral polls for the Presidency of the Republic until the beginning of September – 46% of the total -, a position that generates distrust in the sector.

“It is strange that an institute that makes a living from selling research too much finances its work”, said Duilio Novaes, president of ABep (Brazilian Association of Research Companies).

For Novaes, this is a situation that makes possible the concealment of a potential contractor, opening the way to the slush fund, prohibited by electoral legislation.

According to Abep, 37% of electoral polls registered with the TSE between January and June this year were supposedly financed by resources from the institutes themselves.

The entity believes that the practice gives rise to false polls that would inflate the performance of certain candidates in order to induce voters to support that candidate.

Abep delivered the survey at the end of August to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and the TSE. The MPF had already been investigating isolated cases of companies that practice self-financing.

According to the data, the amount of research funded by the institutes themselves grew faster -from 5 to 54, from January to June- than contracted research, which increased from 18 to 96 in the same period.

The most relevant performance of Instituto Paran Pesquisas with its own surveys, however, only took place from July onwards, according to TSE data.

Datafolha is an independent opinion research institute that belongs to Grupo Folha and works with electoral research and statistical surveys for the market.

The technical criteria of the research carried out by the Instituto Paran were also already raising suspicions from Abep and its associates – the report spoke with some of them, on the condition of anonymity.

In 2017, the entity questioned one of the institute’s surveys, which showed the supposed support of the majority of Brazilians for a military intervention.

At the risk of being expelled, according to ABEP, the Instituto Paran Pesquisas preferred to withdraw from the association rather than defend itself. “Two months later, they published an explanation of our questions on their website,” said Novaes.

For the aforementioned survey, the Paraná institute said it had heard interviewees online, projecting the results for the national population.

“Using this methodology, they would have to have a digital database of the entire Brazilian population, something that not even the largest companies in the country have”, says the president of Abep.

Owner of Paran Pesquisas, Murilo Hidalgo recently published a photo next to Bolsonaro on a social network.

In 2020, Hidalgo and other businessmen and politicians were denounced by the MPF for an alleged money laundering scheme. He was accused of forging research contracts worth R$750,000. The money would have ended up in the hands of former senator Paulo Bauer (PSDB-SC). Both deny.

The investigation was carried out within the scope of Operação Lava Jato, based on the award-winning statement of Nelson Mello, former director of Hypermarcas.

AGREEMENT WITH THE GOVERNMENT

In March of this year, the Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, currently linked to the Ministry of Communications, signed a contract for R$ 1.6 million with the company from Hidalgo.

The objective, according to the contract, is to carry out “public opinion surveys” on issues related to public policy and the government’s reputation.

The bid was questioned by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) at the TCU (Union Court of Auditors). Randolfe integrates the coordination of Lula’s campaign.

The technical area of ​​the court recommended the cancellation of the electronic auction that led to the victory of Instituto Paraná, as it understood that the public contract, currently in force, could be used to help the president in his campaign.

Minister Walton Rodrigues, however, differed from the auditors, stating that the object of the contract had nothing to do with the elections. Even so, Walton, who was the rapporteur of the case, registered his strangeness in carrying out “opinion polls” on the government during the campaign period. The plenary finally authorized the hiring.

“The president has suspended the execution of public opinion polls throughout his term until now (…), but he intends to resume them precisely in the election year of the end of his term”, wrote the minister in his vote.

ENTREPRENEUR SAYS RELATIONSHIP WITH BOLSONARO INSTITUCIONAL

By email, Murilo Hidalgo said that he has been in the market for 32 years and that his relationship with Bolsonaro is “merely institutional”.

The businessman also said he kept in touch with “other politicians from other currents.” He stated that the methodology of his research is public and detailed in the act of registration with the TSE. According to the businessman, the funding of his own research “is not something exclusive to the institute.”

“It is part of the company’s marketing strategy. It is worth remembering that in the last municipal elections, Ibope [hoje Ipec] and other companies used the same strategy and we are not aware that these companies were also questioned.”

Regarding the contract signed in March with the Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Hidalgo said that this was the first time he had worked for a public agency and said that the services had not yet been provided.

The institute also claims to have responded to Abep’s questions, but thought it was better “to disassociate itself, as there was no response on other demands.”

Hidalgo also stated that the MPF’s complaint “is not true”. The businessman said he had not been heard by the Court in this case.

The Secretary of Social Communication, Colonel Andr de Sousa Costa, said the report that the government needed these surveys for the best allocation of advertising resources.

“I need to know how Brazilians evaluate the government’s public policies to decide which are the best channels for broadcasting propaganda or providing clarification on the actions and measures that are taken,” he said.

The secretary denied any intention of political or electoral use of the institute. “Secom set the questions [relativas ao contrato] and there will be nothing of an electoral nature”.