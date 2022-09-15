iPhone 11 vs iPhone 14: find out if it’s worth changing your cell phone | Cell

The iPhone 14 is Apple’s recent release that can represent an excellent opportunity for fans of the brand to upgrade their cell phone. The device’s technical sheet includes 5G internet and high processing capacity. In the following lines, compare the two devices and assess whether this is the time to make the switch. The new iPhone has a suggested price starting at R$ 7,599 in the Brazilian market. The sales start date is not yet known.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 is a 2019 cell phone that landed in Brazil for R$4,999 and can currently be found at a discount. At Americanas, the 64 GB model costs R$ 3,201 – a reduction of almost R$ 1,800 in relation to the launch price. Check out, in the following lines, what were the evolutions between the two devices to decide if it is worth making the change of device.

Comparing the two handsets, there are significant changes in terms of screen configuration and design. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch screen and the resolution follows Full HD+ (2532 X 1170 pixels), which gives a rate of 460 pixels per inch. The launch brings XDR OLED panel. In this way, the smartphone is able to present the most vivid and bright colors of the display, something remarkable when positioning the devices side by side.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 offers the same size of 6.1 inches on the display, but the resolution is HD (1792 x 828 pixels), which guarantees 326 pixels per inch. As for the panel, the old model has LCD, lower quality than the following generations. The datasheet still mentions 625 nits of brightness for the model, while the new device marks 800 nits and reaches a peak of 1,200 nits, which means that it will be much more comfortable to use it under strong sun.

Regarding the design, the devices bring significant changes between generations. On the rear, for example, the alignment of the cameras in the photographic array is positioned on a square base at the top left. While the iPhone 11 brings the two lenses one under the other, the new model has the diagonal lens assembly module.

The new model brings Ceramic Shield protection, whose resistance is greater than any smartphone glass. There are differences regarding splash, water and dust resistance. The new iPhone is IP68 rated and features a maximum depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the previous generation cell phone, despite also having the IP68 rating, has a maximum resistance of only two meters also for 30 minutes, according to the IEC 60529 standard.

Both iPhones have a photographic arrangement of dual cameras on the back. Although the resolution is the same on both models, the iPhone 14 features autofocus on the front camera and also brings better performance in the dark, due to the larger f/1.5 lens aperture compared to the previous model’s f/1.8.

The iPhone 14 Camera Suite:

12 MP main (f/1.5)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4)

12 MP front camera (f/1.9)

The iPhone 11 cameras look like this:

12 MP main (f/1.8)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4)

12 MP front camera (f/2.2)

The manufacturer presented novelties in the cameras of the new generation. The sensor got bigger and, according to Apple, the lens gained a 38% improvement in low-light capture in photos and videos. The company even guaranteed 2x faster capture on the iPhone 14 in low light conditions, as well as a 49% improvement in darker environments. Another differential is the technology of TrueDepth, which can perceive the depth of the environment. Although it was present on the iPhone 11, it now gains autofocus.

Both on the iPhone 14 and on the iPhone 11 it is also possible to shoot in 4K with the main camera module and the front sensor. Image stabilization is present in both cameras already distinguishing is the Cinema Mode for recording videos with depth of field. With 4K HDR resolution at up to 30 fps (frames per second) for the next generation.

performance and storage

Apple’s new device features the same chip as last year. In this way, the A15 Bionic remains in the device settings. It works together with six-core CPU – two high performance and four energy efficient. The GPU, in turn, gained the fifth core (one more in the new generation). Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic, with the six-core CPU and quad-core GPU.

As for storage, the difference between them is huge. The Iphone 11 only allows the user 64GB and 128GB. The newly released version starts at 128GB and there is still the 256GB and 512GB alternative. Both models follow Apple’s standard and do not support a memory card, which excludes the possibility of expanding the storage.

Regarding the battery, Apple does not reveal the mAh capacity of the iPhones battery, however, according to the manufacturer, there is an estimate that the iPhone 14 can reach the capacity of 20 hours of video playback. On the iPhone 11, the battery capacity is 3,110 mAh. Depending on usage, this amount should guarantee up to 17 hours of uninterrupted video playback.

As for charging, both phones are compatible with 20W fast charging, sold separately. In this way, it is possible to have a 50% battery increase in just 30 minutes.

The wireless charging feature of up to 15 W via MagSafe is present only in the new generation, but the Qi wireless charging technology is present in both. But it is worth mentioning the controversy involving Apple with the Brazilian government. Currently the company does not sell either product with the charger in the box.

The iPhone 14 arrives with an updated operating system. With this, iOS 16 will bring in the settings of the newly announced features ranging from customizing the lock screen to creating passwords for specific gallery albums.

iPhone 11 arrives from the factory for users with iOS 13. Despite being an old version of the operating system, Apple has brought the update to iOS 15.5.

The iPhone 14 has 5G internet support in its datasheet. The new mobile network is being implemented in Brazil and can have connection speeds up to 50 times higher than 4G. In addition, the new version brings NFC. This means that the device can make payment by approximation. Face ID supports face unlocking even if the user wears protective masks.

Apple’s new model comes with Bluetooth 5.3, which is faster than the iPhone 11’s Bluetooth 5.0. The last generation phone still supports Dual SIM, which makes it possible to use two phone lines at the same time with the technology eSIM, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax).

The iPhone 11 arrived on the Brazilian market in 2019 for R$ 4,999 in the 64 GB version. Nowadays, the prices start at Americanas from R$3,201, that is, a drop of almost R$1,800. It has the availability of hue: purple, yellow, green, black, white and red.

For the iPhone 14, the launch was presented in the national market with a suggested value of R$ 7,599 for the 128 GB model. For now it is not known the date of start of sales here in Brazil. In the colors it presents as options: blue, purple, midnight (graphite), starlight (white) and red.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 14 Specifications iPhone 11 iPhone 14 Launch september 2019 september 2022 launch price from BRL 4,999 from BRL 7,599 Current price from BRL 3,201 from BRL 7,599 Screen 6.1 inches 6.1 inches screen resolution HD (1792 x 828 pixels) Full HD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels) predecessor A13 Bionic A15 Bionic RAM memory uninformed 6 GB (unofficial estimate) Storage 64 or 128 GB 128, 256 or 512 GB Memory card no support no support rear cameras 12 and 12 MP 12 and 12 MP Frontal camera 12 MP 12 MP Operational system iOS 13 iOS 16 Drums 3,110 mAh up to 20 hours of video playback and 80 hours of audio playback Dimensions and weight 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm; 194 grams 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm; 172 grams Colors purple, yellow, green, black, white and red blue, purple, midnight (graphite), starlight (white), and red

With information from Apple (1/two)