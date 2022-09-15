Is SUV better than T-Cross, Crete and other rivals?

The Fastback debuts surrounded by expectations on the part of Fiat. In addition to reinforcing the brand’s presence among compact SUVs, the car promises to annoy the lives of its competitors.

They are even pointed out by Fiat itself: the new model will face heavy names such as Chevrolet Tracker, Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen T-Cross, in addition to the Renault Duster TCe – this will rival the Fastback Limited Edition, equipped with a 1.3 turbo engine.

To stand out from rivals, the coupe SUV will focus mainly on design and performance. But these aren’t the Fastback’s only weapons to conquer its space. Discover everything that Fiat’s launch offers below.

Design is a great weapon

If Italians love design, it’s only natural that one of the Fastback’s greatest virtues is its style. The lines signed by Peter Fassbender, author of renowned projects such as the Toro pickup, should be very successful in the country.

In fact, Fiat was able to take advantage of some elements from other models of the brand to create a very satisfactory final result.

At the front, headlights, grille and bumper were designed exclusively for this project. Whoever looks at the SUV coupe from the side sees the doors coming from the Cronos, but the kinship is difficult to notice. At the back, the horizontal taillights are beautiful and form a nice set with the trunk lid, which has an integrated spoiler.

At first glance, the cabin is very similar to the one on the Pulse. But there are some differences, including unique pieces. One of them is the center console between the seats, which has been redesigned to be more eye-catching. There’s even a removable dual cup holder, which makes room for a storage bin when not in use.

As with Toro, Fiat used different textures and colors to disguise the excessive use of plastic in the finish. It worked: the look is quite attractive and even elegant, especially with the textured leather upholstery on the seats. Overall, the build quality and type of material used on the interior is of superior quality than all of its direct rivals – notably the T-Cross.

Excites behind the wheel

Performance is featured in all versions of Fastback Image: Disclosure

The Fastback will be sold with two engine options. The Audace and Impetus configurations use the 1.0-litre turbo with up to 130 hp and 20.4 kgfm with ethanol in the tank, associated with a CVT-type gearbox that simulates seven gears. The Limited Edition Powered by Abarth version is the only one with the 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm 1.3-litre turbo, also powered by sugarcane fuel.

In comparison with the Fastback 1.0 turbo, rivals lag behind in the cavalry. There are 128 hp on the T-Cross, 120 hp on the Crete and 116 hp on the Tracker. The maximum torque is the same as the Volkswagen SUV (20.4 kgfm), but exceeds the 17.5 kgfm of the Hyundai model and 16.8 kgfm in the case of the Chevrolet representative.

The superiority of the Fiat novelty also appears in the acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h – the best among SUVs with a 1.0 turbo engine. While the Fastback needs 9.4 seconds to complete the task, compared to 10.4 seconds for the T-Cross, 10.9 seconds for the Tracker and 11.5 seconds for the Creta.

Sporty design marks Fiat’s first SUV coupe Image: Publicity/Fiat

In the version with 1.3 turbo engine, the SUV coupe is more powerful than Duster TCe (170 hp), Creta Ultimate 2.0 (167 hp), T-Cross Highline (150 hp) and Tracker Premier (122 hp). If the comparison is with maximum torque, the Fastback T270 ties with the 27.5 kgfm of the Duster and is slightly ahead of the 25.5 kgfm of the T-Cross 1.4 turbo. Then comes Tracker Premier 1.2 (21.4 kgfm) and Creta 2.0 closes the list with 20.6 kgfm.

Finally, the 8.1 seconds declared by Fiat in the 0 to 100 km/h race put the Fastback ahead of its main competitors. A little behind is the T-Cross 1.4 with 8.7 seconds, surpassing the 9.3 seconds of the Duster 1.3 turbo and Crete 2.0 and the 9.4 seconds in the Tracker 1.2.

Does everything fit?

The trunk is the largest in the category. Image: Publicity/Fiat

The generous trunk is one of the assets of the Fiat rookie. The declared volumetric capacity is 516 liters, making the Fastback the compact SUV with the largest luggage compartment in its category.

Among the competitors, it barely surpasses the Renault Duster (473 liters), one of the references in space in the segment. It opens a considerable advantage over the Hyundai Creta (422 liters) and is far ahead of Tracker (393 liters) and T-Cross, which reaches 373 liters with the rear seat in the most forward position.

