Is there healthy sugar? Nutritionist reveals 14 different types of product

If you like a sweetie, but want to start or maintain a healthier diet, you must have already wondered about it. In the end, is there any kind of healthy sugar or not? And the answer is not that simple, as it all depends on a general context.

This means that, if your food is well planned, there is room for everything. But, it is a fact that, to include in the diet, there are more interesting options than traditional refined sugar. Therefore, with the help of functional sports nutritionist and vegetarian, Cintia Pettinati, we have detailed 14 different types of product. Check out:

14 types of sugar and what to expect from each

1. Brown sugar: it is the raw, dark and moist sugar extracted after the cane juice has been cooked. As this type does not go through the refinement stage, it conserves calcium, iron and mineral salts. That way, it ends up being a healthier option than the traditional one. But it is worth remembering that it is still caloric. Not to mention that its taste, very similar to that of sugarcane juice, is not unanimous.

two. Raw sugar: Known for being one of the most expensive forms of sugar extracted from cane, demerara is also one of the most used types to make sophisticated sweets. With a milder flavor than brown, the ingredients go through the purification and refinement process, however, without chemical additives. Therefore, it maintains the mineral content of the sugarcane.

3. Organic sugar: Much like brown sugar, organic sugar does not use pesticides in its planting and cultivation, nor artificial chemical components in the industrialization process. In addition, it is not refined, which gives it coarser grains and darker color. Therefore, its benefits are related to the absence of chemical additives and preservation of mineral salts and not to the caloric and nutritional values.

4. light sugar: the most suitable version for those who are looking to lose weight with natural diets, light sugar is a mixture of refined sugar with artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame, which is four times sweeter than the natural versions. Therefore, although it is not free of fat and calories, light sugar sweetens more and is used in less quantity, an action that results in the intake of fewer calories.

the most different

5. Coconut Sugar: one of the best options for restricted food programs. It is lighter, less caloric and much more nutritious than common sweeteners on the market. Not to mention that one of the benefits is its low glycemic level. That is, this prevents it from turning into glucose in the blood very quickly, being good for both those who are following a specific diet and those with diabetes.

6. Cane molasses: is the liquid form extracted directly from sugar cane, which also has the power to sweeten very strongly. Therefore, it conserves all nutrients, such as iron, calcium, selenium, manganese and copper, and is indicated for those who have low immunity, anemia, to avoid excess clotting and give a lot of energy to the muscles.

7. Maltodextrin: It is the result of the hydrolysis of starch or starch, normally presented commercially in the form of white powder, composed of a mixture of several oligomers of glucose, composed of 5 to 10 units. These molecules are rapidly metabolized in the human body. That is, they contribute to an exponential increase in insulin (insulin spike) in the bloodstream.

8. Fructose: it is also a kind of natural sweetener, it is extracted from fruits or corn. With a much sweeter taste, the ingredient carries lower nutritional values ​​and is used in the production of industrialized sweets.

the traditional ones

9. Crystal Sugar: among the existing types of sugar, this one is characterized by large, transparent or slightly yellowish crystals. And it has practically the same properties as refined sugar. There is also colored crystal sugar, which contains food coloring. It is perfect for preparing recipes and sweetening liquids and for decorative use in breads, pastries and cookies.

10. Confectioner’s sugar: Also known as icing sugar, it is ideal for preparing whipped cream, toppings and more homogeneous icings, as it has superfine grains that allow for a more effective mixing, even when cold. In the manufacturing process, the refinement is sophisticated and includes the addition of starch to prevent the microcrystals from coming together again. Because it is a very fine sugar (it looks like baby powder), it is the ideal type for decorating pies, cakes and cookies.

11. Refined sugar: the traditional one, which we can easily find in any supermarket. As its name implies, the grains are fine and therefore easy to solve. But, it is worth remembering that, in the manufacturing process, chemicals are added. This causes a loss of vitamins and minerals.

The industry also uses sugar

12. Invert sugar: it looks like a syrup, which is exactly what it is. In a reaction of sucrose, the traditional sugar, with water and heat, the molecule breaks down and splits into glucose and fructose. It is commonly used to make candies and cookies as it prevents crystallization and works as a “preservative”. It is available in confectionery and specialty stores.

13. liquid sugar: this type is widely used in the food industry for the preparation of carbonated drinks, sweets, candies and is difficult to find in supermarkets. To prepare at home, just dissolve the refined in water. It is good for preparing syrups and dessert toppings.

14. Glucose syrup: the main use of glucose in cooking is to prevent the sugar from forming that crystallized crust around the candy. That’s because it has a low freezing point, which helps not make brigadiers hard, for example. Easy to find, it also appears like corn syrup.