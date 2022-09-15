Ivete Sangalo appears with her son on stage and impresses: “talented”

Ivete Sangalo shows a special moment with her son in a show at Rock in Rio

the nutritionist Daniel Cadyhusband of the singer Ivete Sangalomoved fans by showing a record of his son, Marcelo, on stage with his mother on the closing night of the festival Rock in Rio. He and Veveta are the parents of three children, a boy and two girls.

The eldest son of the couple is called Marcelo, he is 12 years old. The twins Marina and Helena are the youngest of the family and are four years old.

Twin daughters are often better preserved in public media appearances. However, from time to time, the little girls appear alongside the dads, lavishing sympathy and enchanting the singer’s followers.

Recently, in an interview with the podcast “Bahiacast”, the husband of Ivete Sangalo revealed how was the beginning of the relationship with “Mainha”. At the time, Cady said that for a long time he was the singer’s personal nutritionist, but the two ended up getting closer and that Veveta took the initiative.

Last Sunday (11), the son of Ivete Sangalo moved to participate in the singer’s performance at the Rock in Rio. Marcelo gave a solo piano performance while the artist sang “Quando a Chuva Passar” and surprised the audience with an impeccable performance, making Daniel Cady proud off stage.

“Thank you my God for providing one of the happiest moments of my life. Where there is love, there is family. I love you my son, so proud of you! I love you, my kass!”, wrote the nutritionist.

Veveta, as a proud mother, did not spare praise for the heir. “Marcelo is wonderful”, praised the artist. “I started the show with my daughters’ voices and my son came to sing with me. This is a great privilege, you can have your children, be proud of them, watch them grow up, without fear”, she declared.

The Bahian still continued to express how happy and fulfilled she feels to be a mother. “And when I put my children here on stage, I strengthen the relationship between mothers and children… As a mother, I put my family and my heart,” she added.

In the comments, fans of the artist were only praising the teenager. “How beautiful,” said one follower. “Very emotional to see you two together on stage,” said one netizen. And yet a third fan fired: “Marcelo is very talented, he took after his mother”.

