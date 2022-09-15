Izolda says Roberto Cláudio attacks her “cowardly” and announces legal measures

Governor Izolda Cela (PDT) reacted to a program by the PDT candidate for governor, Roberto Cláudio, on television. She claims that the propaganda uses “cunning and deceitful measures for electoral purposes” and announces legal measures. It is the governor’s most incisive electoral demonstration so far.

“I have now become aware of Roberto Cláudio’s campaign propaganda on TV attacking me cowardly, in addition to attacking former governor Camilo and candidate Elmano. I regret that cunning measures and lies are used for electoral purposes. This is very ugly ! Morally ugly. Competence to govern requires, above all, the ability to stand on principles. One must not sell one’s soul for power. Judicial measures will be taken immediately,” wrote Izolda’s Facebook profile.

An insert that has been aired by Roberto Cláudio’s campaign on TV brings together news from media outlets and talks about the judicial determination not to transfer money to municipalities that had not been programmed before. The campaign points to “complaints of buying support from mayors for the Elmano candidacy” as the reason.

Then, the fulfillment of a search and seizure warrant at the State Superintendence of Public Works (SOP) is mentioned. The advertisement points to the search for “evidence that there was a millionaire purchase of support” as a reason. The play states that the response of Camilo Santana (PT), candidate for senator, and of Elmano and Izolda is silence.

The advertisement ends by saying: “Would Quintino Farias have something to say?” A photo of Francisco Quintino Vieira Neto, superintendent of the SOP, is shown on the side.

