Jaca woman comes out in defense of Moranguinho in a fight with Créu: ‘All this to return to the media’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

Apparently, Ellen Cardoso, aka Strawberry Shortcake, is not the only former DJ Créu dancer who doesn’t have a good relationship with the funk singer. Through Instagram, this Wednesday (14), Dayane Cristina, who became known as Mulher Jaca, spoke about the beef between the pawns of “A Fazenda” and defended Naldo’s wife.

“Who is following “A Fazenda” and is watching this Strawberry Shortcake and Créu bullshit? Guys, if fruit women open their mouths, it won’t work. #dadinhodocreu. Guys, poor thing. All the women left because they have bad character. He is a saint”, she joked in a video published in her Stories.

Dayane also revealed an old debt of the singer with her. “To this day, he owes me R$ 1,500. Ten, 11 or 12… I don’t know how many years have passed, but to this day this daughter of a good mother owes me. And what is R$ 1,500?”, asked the content producer, who, like Moranguinho, was very successful in the era of fruit women.

Then, Jaca stated that the Paiol participant of “A Fazenda” always makes accusations against his former dancers. “All the fruit women for him were profiteers, and the créu music was only successful for the Watermelon’s ass shaking and now the handsome is using all this to return to the media”, she shot in the caption of another Storie.

The competitors of “A Fazenda” Paiol participated in a dynamic at dawn this Wednesday (14). When evaluating Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake, DJ Créu detonated the pawn. “I know very well. It’s been ten years or more that we haven’t spoken. A lot could have happened. Evolutions are welcome to the world. But I will speak for the Ellen I know. She is a person not to be trusted. Serious character flaws. She will go over anything for her goals. She is a person I would silence forever,” Créu said.

The Paiol participants don’t know, but in the dynamics, the pedestrians from the headquarters heard everything. Ellen, of course, didn’t like it and said she’s going to share everything she knows about the MC. On the web, netizens cheered for the old rivalry and hope that the funk singer is chosen to stay in the game and fight with the former dancer.

