Jade comments on criticism and talks about her debut as an actress in Travessia: ‘Best opportunity of life’ | Crossing

Jade Picon will bring her first character to life in Travessia, and she can’t wait to see her chiara up in the air.

In this Thursday, 09/15the young woman granted a press conference with other actors in the cast of the feuilleton of Gloria Perez with artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça Filhowhat debuts October 10th.

Among several topics, Jade Picon did not shy away from talking about the criticism in her first work as an actress:

“When this opportunity came, I imagined that it would generate this repercussion. Regardless of what I chose to do, whether acting, singing or undertaking, I knew there would be people saying good and bad”.

“I’m used to it. I’ve been on the internet since I was 12. I could never fail to accept the biggest opportunity of my life because of what people would say.”

“I have a lot of respect for the profession, but it’s not going to be that kind of thing that’s going to stop me from living my dream,” he said.

Gloria Perez herself also commented on the repercussions surrounding Jade’s casting for the telenovela:

“I don’t condone prejudice. I thought the criticism was silly. Wait and see, then you applaud or boo. That’s what we put ourselves in the window for. But wait and see”, defended the author.

Travessia opens on October 10th, and Jade Picon admitted that the pressure is high. The young actress, however, assured that she is not paralyzed in the face of fear and that her goal is to please the public.

“It’s all very new to me. It’s much bigger than I’m used to, but it’s not something that paralyzes me or makes me afraid. I want to please the author and the directors.”

“The second step is the audience. If they’re satisfied, it’s because I’m doing my job. When you do something new, everything is learning, challenging. I’m very observant, I’ve learned a lot.”

Jade also made a point of saying that, from the beginning, she always felt welcomed by the cast and the entire team of the new 9 o’clock soap:

“None of this would be possible if I didn’t feel so welcomed by the cast, by the production. There isn’t a moment when I don’t feel supported.”

“If I have any difficulties, I know I will have someone to help me. It has been a wonderful experience. I am very happy”, he celebrated.

Jade also talked about the similarities and differences between her and the character:

“I’m discovering. In fact, we have a lot in common. We are young and authentic. Chiara will bring news of make different than what I’m used to”.

“I feel a great connection with her about fashion, the internet. But there are a lot of things in the way of thinking and dealing that I would do differently,” she commented.

And in her first work as an actress, Jade Picon will not lack lessons learned and many of them will come from Chiara herself.

“She’s very determined to do it and go after it. I like people like that. If she has an idea, she doesn’t think about it, she slaps it face to face. I think it’s very beautiful. It can go right or wrong, but she does it”, he observed.

“I think too much before doing anything. I keep reflecting. I think I’m learning from Chiara… Of course it’s part of the balance of life”, he added.

