Jade Picon talks about her TV debut, Chiara’s character style and criticism about her performance: “They won’t stop me from living my dream. It’s inevitable” | Entertainment

Here she comes! Not long until the premiere of Jade Picon in Crossingnovel of Gloria Perez , which debuts in October. This Thursday (15.09), the influencer, cover of Glamor in the month of September, participated in a chat with journalists to talk about her character Chiara.

“I’m still discovering what Chiara and I have of difference or similarity. But we are two young women attuned to fashion, makeup. She will bring different make-up trends than I’m used to. I already feel a great connection with her. Chiara is connected to the internet, but there are many things and situations that I would do differently. Once the plot starts, people will be able to better see the similarities and differences,” she said.

She continued praising the character: “She is very determined, really, to have an idea and go after it. I like people like that. She slaps the face and I think it’s very beautiful to see. she does what she wants.

However, he ended up finding something quite different from his personality: “I don’t have one, but I observe Chiara a lot. I think a lot before doing anything, I think, I reflect and I’m learning a little with Chiara, of course, in the balances of life.”

Jade also said that every costume of the character is still being molded. “We are building, testing. It’s nice to see the whole process… It’s our goal to launch trends, even because of the strength of this soap opera. I can’t name an item yet, but there are little things in testing. We have a sea of ​​possibilities, exploring various areas.”

Relationship with Ari (Chay Suede)

“Ari is different from all the men she’s met and been involved with. She lives in her bubble and he came from other experiences. That enchants her.”

reviews about acting

“When the opportunity came, I already imagined it would generate [crítica]. Regardless if it was to sing, undertake, I’ve been used to it since I was 12 years old. I would never fail to take advantage of this opportunity, the greatest of my entire life, because of what people will say. I respect the profession a lot, but criticism won’t stop me from living my dream. It’s inevitable”.

Gloria also defended the influencer: “On my part, it’s a big nonsense, I don’t condone with prejudice. If people were left with their ears in the air, wondering: ‘is she bad?’ Wait and see, then you clap or boo. When you put it in the window, it’s exactly for that. Wait and see and talk later.”

“I’m used to dealing with pressure because I’ve been working since I was young, but here it’s another kind of pressure, it’s another dimension of what I’m used to. But It’s not something that paralyzes me or makes me afraid. My focus is to please those who conceived the project, author and directors. If they say ‘it’s good’, that’s the only concern at the moment. The second step is the audience, it will be something new… I hope you handle it in the best way in the world. But if they [autora e diretores] are satisfied, it’s a sign that I’m doing my job well.”

She reinforced that everything is being new: “It’s a learning experience, a challenge. I’m very observant”, she said, thanking Humberto Martins and the support he has been receiving from colleagues. “None of this would have been possible if I hadn’t been welcomed by the cast, production. There isn’t a moment when I don’t feel supported.”