Jade Picon tries to get a character’s license, but fails

The influencer and ex-‘BBB’ Jade Picon, 20, had an experience that many people her age share. In a series of videos published this Wednesday afternoon, 14, she said that she failed the theoretical test of the National Driver’s License (CNH).

The sequence began with a video showing the expectation to take the test to get the driver’s license. In a caption, she wrote: “Driver’s license theory test day”.

Shortly thereafter, a new post, this time regretting the failure of the theoretical exam.

“Oh, but this good afternoon is only for those who have just failed the theoretical test at driving school. Guys, I said, it’s a disaster, it’s a shame, it’s a shame, I wasn’t born to drive? wallet doesn’t come”, he said.

She even showed the moment she shared the news with her brother, also influencer Leo Picon.

“Guess who’s the genius who passed the test first? I didn’t”, she joked. “You didn’t pass? Are you kidding?”, he asked. “Three questions left for me to get right”, answered Jade.

After the games, she took some time to celebrate the result, even though she couldn’t pass. “I confess that I’m a little proud and I was surprised. That face of mine before I entered the room to take the test, it was a screwed up face, I didn’t study, I don’t know anything, I’m going to fail the test. Next week I’ll redo the test”, he said.

Then the influencer revealed that she is taking her driver’s license because of Chiara, her character in the soap opera ‘Travessia’, on TV Globo.

“This letter is for Chiara, for those who don’t know why she drives. But Jade in this case is sad. I don’t know how to drive, but it will work out. Chiara will be very beautiful driving, but I’m fine for my sake and for her society, I won’t. Imagine the practical test”, he said.