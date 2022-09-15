Jean-Luc Godard invented fashion with movie costumes – 09/14/2022 – Illustrated

The scene is well known. A young, pretty girl with very short hair is walking down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées between cars, selling the New York Herald Tribune. She wears a T-shirt, tight, slim cigarette pants that end at the ankle, and black ballet flats, simple, flat leather shoes.

It is a scene from the film “Breathed”, the first feature film by Jean-Luc Godard, with a screenplay by François Truffaut. Released in 1960, starring Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo, the film is a crime thriller that tells the story of the passion between Michel Poiccard, a thief, and Patricia, a young American who tries to make a living in Paris.

There is nothing special about Jean Seberg’s costume, whose famous haircut was created by sisters Maria Carita and Rosy Carita, who had famous clients, including Josephine Baker. However, the simplicity of the look did not prevent this scene from becoming one of the most iconic in film history.

This is because the 1960s were a moment of radical transformation in the history of culture in the West, in which a new attitude was imposed. For fashion, it was a crucial period.

Appreciation of youth, simplification of lines, abandonment of ornament, miniskirt, “peacock revolution”, unique development of the textile industry. But, above all, the praise of freedom in dress.

As the fashion historian François Baudot put it, “in the past, not following the dominant fashion line indicated that you were poor.” “From the 1960s onwards, this means very clearly that you are free.”

The characters in Godard’s films are not from the high bourgeoisie. They are ordinary people or marginal figures (bandits, prostitutes), people who are somehow outside the rules of bourgeois society.

In “Acossado”, for example, the clothes worn by Belmondo are reminiscent of the square jackets of gangsters in American films, with the hat on one side and the cigarette in his mouth.

Jean Seberg, meanwhile, is dressed like a young woman of her time. “The margin is what holds the pages together,” wrote Jean-Luc Godard.

This costume, created according to a movie model made with few financial resources, was able to express the strength of informality, youth, everyday dress, which at that time was beginning to gain space in the fashion industry.

It was also in “Acossado” that men’s and women’s underwear appeared on the screen for the first time. The intimate scenes of the young couple, in which he is in his underwear and she is in a nightgown, were a great innovation and represented the freedom of French (and European, in general) cinema from American cinema.

If, on the one hand, the clothes in Godard’s films are as they were worn by most people at the time, he often used his characters’ costumes to reference some element of the cinema itself.

This is the case with the trench coat, a long coat in a military style, an important piece that appears in several films. It was used by Jean-Paul Belmondo in “Bulled”, by Detective Lemmy Caution, as Eddie Constantine, in “Alphaville”, and by Anna Karina in “Made in USA”.

Unlike other nouvelle vague directors who called on well-known French designers, Jean-Luc Godard did not draw on the power of Parisian maisons to create the costumes for his films. But clothes play a key role in his work. So much so that some of the iconic looks of its characters, such as Anna Karina’s costumes (who was married to the director) or Brigitte Bardot’s outfit in “The Contempt”, still serve as inspiration for fashion.

Blending elements of film history with prosaic, everyday attire, Godard was able to compose strong images with the clothes. Clothing objects participate in remarkable scenes that have entered the history of cinema.