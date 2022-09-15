João Gomes fan, 76-year-old Flamengo fan travels 158km to watch the game against São Paulo | Flamengo

A legal record took place this Wednesday, live, on “Tá na Área”. Reporter André Pessoa met Seu Cardoso, a 76-year-old Flamengo fan, at Maracanã, before the match against São Paulo, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Cardoso and his son traveled 158km, from Volta Redonda to the stadium, to fulfill their dream of returning to Maraca and seeing the athlete up close.

– It’s his style to play. He is Flemish. He honors the shirt, he plays with love for the shirt. I don’t miss a João Gomes game. I want to see him wherever he is – revealed Seu Cardoso, in an interview with Tá na Área, on SporTV.

Back at Maracanã after 46 years, Seu Cardoso is a declared fan of João Gomes: “Wear the club’s shirt”

The son of Seu Cardoso, Cacá reported his father’s emotion at coming to Maracanã again, as his father had not been to the stadium for 46 years. To help with his dream, the son made a banner with the request for João Gomes’ shirt. The repercussion on social networks was such that it reached the athlete, that he promised to give a Flamengo shirt to the fan.

