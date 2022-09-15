Journalist Vera Magalhães says deputy Douglas Garcia acted ‘deliberately and premeditatedly’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

“He had a guest badge from the candidate Tarcísio Freitas to attack me, he did it deliberately and premeditatedly because he posted before on social media that he was waiting for me. He asked: ‘Will Vera Magalhães show up’? Therefore, whoever says he is now surprised and outraged – his party, should already see that he was premeditating something, because he made this post. This is regrettable, it is unacceptable,” he said.

1 of 4 Vera Magalhães in an interview with GloboNews. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Vera Magalhães in an interview with GloboNews. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

“We are experiencing an escalation of violence against journalists, notably against women journalists, and this puts us in a place in a country that has its democracy already tarnished, already threatened, and I think we cannot condescend to that”, continued.

The Republicans, the party of the state deputy, reported this Wednesday (14) that it repudiates the way in which the congressman approached Vera. He joined the party in 2021. In the same statement, the party said that it will summon the parliamentarian to explain itself. After that, the legend will decide whether to take any action against him.

The journalist also stated that Garcia repeated the same phrases said by President Jair Bolsonaro (Republicans) in the presidential debate of the Band, held on August 28.

“All this started in the presidential debate, when I asked the candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) a question with a comment from Bolsonaro (Republicans) and he used it to attack me. He used the same phrase uttered by Douglas Garcia, that I am a ‘shame on Brazilian journalism’. This authorizes someone to deliver an attack of this virulence and then there is a debate to which he was invited by one of the candidates. He was invited,” he stated.

Garcia was in the delegation of candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). Tarcísio has already recorded videos supporting and asking for a vote for Garcia’s candidacy for federal deputy in this year’s election. The candidate even uses a photo of the former minister and Bolsonaro in his campaign material.

2 of 4 Candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) alongside state deputy Douglas Garcia, from the same party, in March 2022. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) alongside state deputy Douglas Garcia, from the same party, in March 2022. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I think that when democracy is under attack, and the press is a fundamental, necessary, essential pillar of democracy. It is the whole society that loses. Sometimes we do not give intrinsic value to democracy, we think it is not something that has the to do with our life, but it does. Because if today it happens to the journalist, if today it happens to the minister of the Supreme, tomorrow it can happen to anyone”, he said.

The Ethics Council of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) will investigate the conduct of the parliamentarian. Alesp has already received six cassation requests against Garcia.

Also in the interview with GloboNews, the journalist stated that she is walking with security. Vera, who is a columnist for the newspaper O Globo, a commentator for CBN radio and presenter of the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, was in the area reserved for journalists when she was approached by Douglas Garcia.

With his cell phone in hand, he approaches Vera and says that she is “a disgrace to journalism” and intimidates her. The phrase is the same used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the journalist during the Band debate between presidential candidates.

“Republicans repudiates what happened behind the scenes of the TV Cultura debate involving state deputy Douglas Garcia and does not agree with the way he approached journalist Vera Magalhães. The party’s conduct, which values ​​conservatism in its essence, is always through dialogue, common sense and respect for other parties, institutions and people. This was made clear to Douglas at the time of his affiliation last year”, says the note.

“We do not react with intemperance to the half-truths or lies published about us. On the contrary: we always try to show the other side, even if it is often ignored. The party has never attacked anyone in any way. Therefore, the State Executive of the Republicans of São Paulo will summon deputy Douglas Garcia to give his explanations and will evaluate any concrete measures to be taken”, informs the statement from the party’s state executive in São Paulo.

On his profile on social networks, Douglas Garcia released a video in which he denied having assaulted the journalist. He claims that he approached her to question her contract with TV Cultura and that he filed a police report against her for “slander and defamation”. At the end of the recording, he repeats the insults he uttered during the debate.

The parliamentarian also spoke again of the lie that has been shared on social networks that Vera Magalhães would receive R$ 500 thousand annually. “I earn BRL 22,000 per month from TV Cultura, since 2020, in a contract that is public, which he as a deputy has already requested and to which he has access, and which I have already published on my social networks. He came to lie again,” Vera declared in a video on her Instagram profile.

State deputies Emídio de Souza and Paulo Fiorilo, both from the PT, reported on their respective Twitter accounts that they will ask Alesp to impeach Garcia. “In fact, it is against this type of posture that we fight daily. Disgust of this type of person who hides in parliamentary immunity to intimidate and attack,” Fiorilo tweeted.

State deputy Monica Seixas informed the press who presented the request to revoke Douglas Garcia’s mandate to the Alesp Parliamentary Ethics and Decorum Council. The reason for the impeachment request would be the breach of decorum due to the widely reported aggression against journalist Vera Magalhães. “Attitudes like this cannot go unpunished”, informed the parliamentary adviser.

When questioned, the Alesp advisory stated that it received a representation for the impeachment of the deputy made by the PT on account of the case.

3 of 4 Journalist is offended by deputy during debate on TV Cultura — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Journalist is offended by deputy during debate on TV Cultura – Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Vera stated that she would need to be escorted from the place of the debate, and that she would file a report.

“This type of posture coming from a parliamentarian is unacceptable, intolerable in democracy. It will not be a truculent, or two, that will intimidate me to continue doing my job. The deputy has my contract, because he requested it. He lies repeatedly. . It won’t shut me up,” he said on the social network.

4 of 4 Post by journalist Vera Magalhães after the debate — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Post by journalist Vera Magalhães after the debate — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

O Globo newspaper and CBN radio release note of repudiation

The newspaper O Globo and the radio CBN released this Wednesday (14) a note of repudiation of the attacks by deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans) against journalist Vera Magalhães.

“The attack made by state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans) against journalist Vera Magalhães, columnist for GLOBO, for CBN and presenter of TV Cultura, is unacceptable in all respects. By offending and embarrassing the journalist, one of the most respected in the country, the deputy attacked the free press. The situation is aggravated by the fact that Douglas is in the debate as a guest of the candidate Tarcísio de Freitas, who, less badly, repudiated The episode also proves, for which there was still any doubt, that the violent conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro, who attacked the journalist in the Band debate two weeks ago, generates subsequent aggression. The attacks will not prevent independent journalism from continuing asking the necessary questions of all who hold, or intend to hold, positions of power”.

Lawsuits, offenses and controversies

Bolsonarist deputy, Douglas Garcia has a history of aggression, controversies and complaints at the Ethics Council of the Legislative Assembly of SP.

In June 2020, he was suspended by the Presidency of the House on account of his involvement in the dissemination of fake news and attacks on institutions that are pillars of democracy.

Last year, he was ordered to compensate all people who had their data released in June 2019 in the so-called “anti-fascist dossier”, which contains hundreds of personal data from opponents of the federal government.

In the nearly 1,000-page document, the names, photographs, addresses and personal telephone numbers of several people were released without prior permission and associated with terms such as “terrorists” and “criminal organization”.

He responds to at least eleven cases in the Justice of São Paulo because of the alleged dossier. In total, the damages lost by him already add up to R$ 70 thousand.

In May of this year, deputy Erica Malunguinho filed a lawsuit for transphobia against Garcia. In a session at Alesp, he said that trans is “a man who thinks he is a woman”.