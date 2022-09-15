Judicial recovery: Cruzeiro officializes creditor payment plan

photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro presented a plan for the payment of creditors The Cruzeiro association presented Justice, this Thursday (15th), with the creditor payment plan, with the objective of adapting existing liabilities to their ability to generate future income. This is one of the most important steps in the judicial reorganization process.

Class I proposes payment of up to 150 minimum wages to each labor creditor. For this group, there will be no discount or grace period, with the settlement taking place in two moments:

1) the amount of up to R$20 thousand, up to the limit of the value of the respective credit, in a single payment, within six months from the date of approval.

2) the remaining balance, up to 150 minimum wages, if any, in 30 consecutive monthly installments, the first maturing 30 days after payment of item 1.

Class II are “credits with real guarantee”, those that are supported by movable property, immovable property or an effectively existing right. In this case, there will be no discount and a grace period of one year will be applied, from the date of approval, with full payment being given in seven years after the grace period, with correction of the annual installments by the TR and addition of interest of 6% per year .

Class III are unsecured creditors, including ordinary credits, the balance of labor credits that exceed 150 minimum wages and, in some cases, the eventual part of secured credits. The payment will be up to R$150 thousand and there will be no discount, no grace period, and the settlement will be made in a single payment, within 24 months from the date of approval.

Class IV is formed by those owned by legal entities that organize themselves in the form of micro-enterprises or small businesses. In this case, there will be a straight-line payment of up to R$40 thousand, without discount or grace period, within 12 months from the date of approval.

According to the document, the balances of common, labor, legal entity and secured creditors, if any, will be discounted by 75% and will be paid after a grace period of 24 months from the date of ratification.

O cruise it also mentions the form of payment to the sports entities that are creditors in the CNRD. The document warns of “sanitations of a sporting nature, which may have a negative impact on the association’s restructuring program”. The discharge will occur specifically in each case through classes I, III and IV.

Finally, Cruzeiro shows how to pay financial creditors and suppliers, which will be made up to R$150,000, without discount or grace period, with settlement in a single payment, within six months from the date of approval. . The remaining amount, if any, will be in accordance with the terms of the contract.

Creditors can still express their views on the conditions proposed by Cruzeiro.