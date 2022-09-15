Juliette does not renew with Globo and is disputed by other broadcasters

Juliette is no longer part of Globo’s exclusive casting. The “BBB 21” champion’s contract with the broadcaster ended just over a month ago, and this column of splash found that there was no interest from either party in the renewal, as the artist’s focus is on music rather than television.

The “queen of cacti”, however, has been disputed by other broadcasters. Juliette, since leaving “the most watched house in Brazil”, has received many invitations to participate in programs from competing channels, but only now can accept without needing authorization from Globo.

The first program outside the “plim plim” made by the champion of “BBB 21” was Eliana’s, on SBT. The recording took place in Rio de Janeiro last Tuesday.

The column discovered that Juliette has also received invitations from “Faustão na Band”, but has not yet accepted.

The singer has no interest in signing with any other broadcaster and will only participate in programs that aim to promote her music. Even without a contract, she has been turning down invitations at the moment and will only accept when she has a new song to perform.

The former BBB also does not rule out returning to participate in Globo programs, and still prioritizes requests from the broadcaster in which she was revealed. If you receive an invitation to join the cast of a program, and you accept, your contract will become a work and no longer exclusively.

Rock in Rio

Juliette recently performed at Rock in Rio. She was one of the attractions on the Arena Itaú stage, in partnership with TikTok, as advanced in this column.

Emotional, the singer reacted to the chorus of “artist, artist” sung by the fans who were in the place.

“I’ll tell you something. I’m the artist with the shortest career time performing at Rock In Rio, and thank you so much for being here respecting me”, she said.