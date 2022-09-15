Juliette is disconnected from Globo by refusing exclusivity, says columnist

Juliette Freire was one of the few ex-BBBs to sign an exclusive contract with Rede Globo. However, the Pernambucan did not agree to renew the bond with the same terms and was disconnected from the broadcaster. At this time, the Queen of Cactus is free to participate in attractions from other channels.

The information was first hand given by columnist Gabriel Perline, from the IG portal. However, this does not mean that the BBB21 champion will no longer appear on the Marinho brothers’ small screen. Juliette chose to keep a contract only for the work, like many other personalities.

It was because of the refusal to renew the exclusivity contract that the influencer participated in the Eliana Program, broadcast by SBT. The recording was made last Tuesday (13/9). Juliette walked through the streets of Rio de Janeiro and then received the presenter and Tiago Barnabé to finish filming. Before, the singer needed a permit to step on another station.

“Juliette rocked Rock in Rio, very pretty, how talented she is! And it’s the first show she’s going to do outside of plim plim, I was very happy”, praised Eliana. The program concerns changes caused in the influencer’s life after her victory at BBB21, but it is not yet known when the interview will air.

