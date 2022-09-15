Juliette would not have renewed her exclusive contract with Globo and was allegedly fired from the broadcaster, says journalist

A change would be happening in the life of Juliette Freire. champion of “Big Brother Brazil 21”, the singer would not have renewed her exclusive contract with Rede Globo in 2022 and would be appearing on programs from other broadcasters. For that, she was supposedly fired from Globo.

The information is from columnist Gabriel Perline, from the “iG” portal. The singer will even participate in the “Programa da Eliana”, on SBT. The recordings would have taken place in Rio de Janeiro. According to the journalist, Juliette received the presenter and Tiago Barnabasimpersonator of Narcisa Tamborindeguy, in his house.

According to Gabriel Perline, it is not yet known when the program with Juliette will air on the broadcaster Silvio Santosbut Eliana published some records with the paraibana on their social networks. “Today was a day of good music, emotion and a delicious afternoon with Juliette. Thanks for visiting, Ju! Coming soon to the ‘Programa Eliana’”wrote the presenter.

Role in “Sea do Sertão”

Recently, the director of “Sea of ​​the Sertão”from Rede Globo, Allan Fitermanexpressed the wish to have the special participation of Juliette. He stressed that there was no official invitation. “Juliette may be able to participate, but nothing was said to her, there was no invitation. We have a very representative soap opera. Putting repentistas at the end is much more work, it hadn’t been written like that, but it brings grace and identity”he told the column of Patricia Kogut, of “O Globo”.