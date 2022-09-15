Justin Bieber cancels tour for good and the value of tickets for shows in Brazil will be refunded | Rock in Rio 2022

The shows that Justin Bieber would do in São Paulo, this Wednesday (14) and Thursday (15), will not gain new dates. Previously announced as “suspended”, the performances have been definitively cancelled, according to a statement released by production company Time For Fun.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
Bieber, who participated in Rock in Rio earlier this month, will also no longer perform the other performances of his current tour, scheduled in Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Israel and India.
The producer attributes the cancellation of the shows to health problems faced by the singer. In June, he revealed facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In 2019, Bieber was also diagnosed with Lyme disease.
After the performance at Rock in Rio, when announcing the suspension of the other shows in Brazil, he released a note stating that he was exhausted and intended to take care of his health.
“I’ve realized I need to make my health a priority now. So I’m taking a break from touring for now. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better,” he wrote.
Return of tickets
Those who bought tickets for the singer’s performances will have the amount refunded, according to Time For Fun. Only the purchaser will be able to request a refund, which will be done by following the steps below.
For purchases made over the Internet:
- If the purchase was made using a credit card, the amount paid will be credited to the next invoice or subsequent invoice for the same card used to purchase the ticket, according to the closing date;
- For purchases made with wallet credit, the amount will be returned to your virtual wallet within 30 (thirty) business days from the date of cancellation of the shows, to be used in future events produced or co-produced by Time For Fun;
- If the ticket purchase was made partially with wallet credit and the balance on credit card, the refund will be proportional to the payment methods used and will follow the provisions of the previous items. That is, the refund will be partially in wallet credit (virtual wallet) and in the balance on the next invoice or subsequent invoice of the same credit card used to purchase the ticket, according to the closing date.
For purchases made in person (ticket office) or through the administrative channel (group and stateroom sales):
- Contact the Tickets For Fun Relationship Center through this link, with the title “REFUND JUSTIN BIEBER” and provide: full name and CPF/CNPJ of the holder of the ticket(s) purchase; and copy of the ticket(s) purchased (if purchased through a face-to-face channel);
- If the ticket purchase was made with wallet credit, the amount will return to your virtual wallet within 30 (thirty) business days from the refund request, to be used to purchase tickets for future produced or co-produced events by T4F;
- If the purchase was made in cash/bank deposit, debit card or credit card, Time For Fun will send a form to be completed by the holder of the ticket purchase, with their bank details. The bank account must be the same as the holder of the ticket purchase. In these cases, the refund will be made by means of a bank deposit, in the bank account to be indicated in the form, within a period of up to 30 working days, counting from the submission of the correctly filled form;
- If the ticket purchase was made partially with wallet credit and the balance in cash/debit card/credit card, the refund will be proportional to the payment methods used and will follow the provisions of the previous items, that is, partially in wallet credit (virtual wallet) and the balance through account deposit;
- In the event that the purchase holder’s registration is incomplete or incorrect, Time For Fun will be able to request the purchase holder to send the original ticket by post (or other delivery method), according to guidelines to be provided by the producer, prior to the of the refund.