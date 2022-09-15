Justin Bieber cancels tour, producer will refund ticket price

The concerts that Justin Bieber would do in São Paulo, on the 14th and 15th of September, and the tour that would pass through Chile and Argentina, were suspended. However, the music star announced today that these shows are officially canceled due to the health problems he has been facing.

In addition to the performances that were already suspended, shows in South Africa, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and India were also cancelled.

In Brazil, the producer T4F will refund the value of the tickets, and announced that, in accordance with the refund policy, it will send an email to the holders of ticket purchases. The event’s official website will also be available for consultation about the refund.

Due to health issues, the artist was advised to preserve himself after the show at Rock in Rio. He returned shortly after the performance to the United States.

Justin Bieber has been closely monitored by a healthcare team. According to the column, the artist considered canceling the performance in the country, and Rock in Rio created a task force to meet the star’s needs for the show to take place.

By June, he had already canceled 14 shows due to health concerns, related to Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, in the United States and Canada.

In 2020, Justin Bieber had announced that he had Lyme disease. Lyme disease currently has no cure, and it can reach serious stages if it affects the central nervous system. Treatment is with antibiotics.

In a documentary released at the end of January 2020, Justin revealed that dealing with the diagnosis caused a depression that affected his self-esteem and living with family and friends. “It might not seem very difficult for some people to just get out of bed in the morning, but it’s been difficult for me,” he said.

Official announcement

T4F published a statement on social media:

“According to AEG, the global promoter of the “Justice World Tour”, some shows on the tour have been canceled due to the health problems that artist Justin Bieber has been facing.

In addition to the shows in São Paulo that would take place on 09/14 and 15/22, the shows that would be held in Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Israel and India were also cancelled.

We pray for his full recovery so he can be with us soon.

In view of this, the Refund Policy will be sent by email to the holders of ticket purchases, and will also be available for consultation on the event’s official website: www.justinbiebersp22.com.br (link in bio).

We remind you that only the holder of the ticket purchase will be able to request a refund.”