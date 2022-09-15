Kate and Meghan go to Elizabeth II procession in separate cars

This Wednesday (14/9), the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, were separated from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, England, where Queen Elizabeth II will be veiled. until next Monday (19/9).

Prince William’s wife made the journey alongside the new queen consort of the United Kingdom, Camilla Parker Bowles, wife of King Charles III. Prince Harry’s wife, on the other hand, was joined by Princess Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward and is considered Elizabeth’s favorite daughter-in-law.

The coffin covered with the flag of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in procession in a Royal Artillery Carriage of the King's Troop from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's children and grandchildren at the funeral procession this Wednesday (14/9). King Charles III walks behind the coffin during the procession to Queen Elizabeth II's Reclining State on September 14, 2022 in London, England.

During the monarch’s farewell ceremony, Harry and Meghan stood behind William and Kate. However, to reach the doors of Westminster Hall, the heirs of Charles and the late Princess Diana walked side by side.

However, unlike his older brother, Harry was banned from wearing military uniform at the time. Attire is permitted only for active members of the monarchy. The controversial Prince Andrew also did not obtain the authorization. The pair wore conventional suits to bid farewell to the queen.

Funeral

Anyone who lives or is in London, the capital of England, and wants to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II will need to be aware of a series of rules. The British government has set rules for those interested in saying goodbye to the UK’s longest-serving majesty. From this Wednesday (14/9), the coffin can be visited in Westminster Hall, the oldest building of the British Parliament, from 17:00 (13:00 GMT) until 06:30 (2:30 GMT) on the day of the funeral. , scheduled for next Monday (19/9).

The sovereign passed away peacefully on the 8th, at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. In addition to members of the royal family, politicians and heads of state from around the world were invited to pay their last respects. The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), confirmed his presence at the funeral ceremony. The late monarch will be buried in St. George, with her husband Prince Philip. He passed away at age 99 last year.