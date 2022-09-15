King Charles and sons escort queen’s coffin and people line up







LONDON (Reuters) – King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other royals joined a solemn procession to accompany Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Wednesday, the day the late monarch made her last. trip from Buckingham Palace.

Crowds gathered in central London to witness the Queen being carried from the Palace to Parliament, as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben played, in the latest in a series of moving ceremonies as the country mourns the loss of the Queen, who died last week at age 96 after seven decades of reign.

Lying on a chariot of arms, draped by the banner called the Royal Standard and with the Crown of the Imperial State placed on a cushion on top next to a wreath, the coffin containing Elizabeth’s body was carried away in a slow, somber procession. from his London home to Westminster Hall, where he will stay for four days.

Walking close behind were Charles and his brothers, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

In a second group were Charles’ children Princes William and Harry, a sad scene that recalled the day when, as boys 25 years ago, they followed the coffin of their mother Princess Diana carried in a similar procession. through the center of the English capital.

It was also a symbolic display of unity, as William, 40, now Prince of Wales, and Harry, 37, Duke of Sussex, reportedly say little to each other after a bitter falling-out over the past two years.

“It was very emotional to see the family. It was a powerful demonstration of unity,” said Jenny Frame, 54, who waited more than four hours to see the procession.

Paul Wiltshire, 65, commented: “I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like this, or a queen like that again. The end of an era”.







