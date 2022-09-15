Labibe celebrates when he realizes Maruan’s jealousy in Mar do Sertão

From business meetings and million-dollar contracts with Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) to the title of criminal outsider in Canta Pedra, it can be said that maruan (Pedro Lamin) is living a chaos he never imagined in the soap opera Sertão Sea. But like any good novel, the obstacles encountered along the way will be responsible for basing the prince’s romance with labibe (Theresa Fonseca).

The flirtations already begin to emerge from the first meeting between the two, but nothing will be taken forward unless there is a feeling of security for the direct investment in a romantic relationship. The main obstacle will be the family tradition defended by the girl’s parents, still promised to a sheikh.

Labibe and Maruan fall in love at first sight in the novel. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Therefore, the potentially romantic interactions between Maruan and Labibe take time to happen, but the duo will show some very evident intentions, especially when the prince makes it clear that he is jealous after seeing another man praising the beauty of Candoca’s friend (Isadora Cruz).

On one of these occasions, Labibe realizes Maruan’s jealousy and also cannot hide his happiness, sketching a smile that could go from one ear to the other if it weren’t for the need to disguise the intense desire to approach the cupbearer hired by Latifa (Quitéria Kelly).

A lot will happen before Labibe and Maruan really get together, and there is no doubt that the main thorn in the couple’s side will be Zahym (César Ferrario), responsible for holding his daughter to a promise that even she doesn’t defend.