Lace pasted, 2.5 cm of folder and tickets: check out the eccentric quirks of King Charles III

The monarch’s strange habits have gone viral on social media after his series of ‘chiliques’ when using pens

Martin Meissner / POOL / AFP

King Charles III has eccentric quirks that have drawn attention



O King Charles III has been gaining attention in recent days. And it’s not just that he assumed the British throne after the death of his mother, the queen elizabeth II. It’s because he’s full of quirks and his habits, some of them quite unusual, have reverberated on social media. Since Saturday, the 10th, two videos in which he appears fighting with a pen have gone viral and even a tag was raised on Twitter to talk about the subject. #PenGate was being used by netizens. However, it’s not just his “hate” for the pen that generates curiosity, there are other quirks that have been revealed by collaborators who worked with the monarch. Among the information is the fact that he has obsessive compulsive disorder, also known as OCD. In a documentary called “Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm”, the former butler of Princess Diana, mother of William and Harry, detailed some oddities of Charles III, such as: the need to have your pajamas and shoelaces ironed all morning, toilet seat cover always in a specific position, use the same brand of toilet paper and use 2.5 cm of toothpaste before use, however , it is not he who puts on, it is a chamberlain.

The monarch’s strange habits were also shared by Tina Brown, a journalist who will soon release a book talking about the eccentric quirks of King Charles III, one of them being sending furniture and decor items to the place where he will stay. host. In May, when he visited Canada, the monarch demanded that an orthopedic bed, odorless seat and the only toilet paper he uses be carried. The manias also extend to food. Former Royal Family Chef Darren MCGrady spoke about the King’s Breakfast requirements. “The orders were to put two plums and some juice in a glass.” According to him, once he sent only one plum and the king sent for him to ask if he had one more. The food service chief nodded and sent another. Another habit of Charles III is to communicate through handwritten notes, as he is not a fan of technology and he eats eggs at every meal.