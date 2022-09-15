Larissa Manoela is mentioned by ex in ‘A Fazenda’ and says: ‘Don’t take my name out of your mouth’ | celebrities



Larissa Manoela denied having pinned her ex-boyfriend, Thomaz Costa, after being quoted in ‘A Fazenda’ – Reproduction/Instagram

Larissa Manoela denied having pinned her ex-boyfriend, Thomaz Costa, after being quoted in ‘A Fazenda’Reproduction / Instagram

Published 09/14/2022 18:35

Rio – Larissa Manoela left fans agitated with an alleged indirect to Thomaz Costa on social networks. The actress’ ex-boyfriend is among the participants of “A Fazenda” and was trying to console Tiago Ramos, who vented about the fact that he was recognized only for his old relationship with Neymar’s mother. This Wednesday, the actress shared a reflection that was understood as a response after being mentioned in the conversation.

“I woke up today and thought: what is it like not being able to get my name out of my mouth?”, asked the actress. It didn’t take long for followers to relate the actress’ post to the moment she was quoted by the influencer on RecordTV’s reality show. At one point, Thomaz jokes that he is still known only as “Larissa Manoela’s ex”, which was reinforced by Deolane Bezerra.

However, the global made a point of ending the controversy quickly and denied having needled the actor or anyone else. “I’m not talking about anyone specifically, no. You made this association simply because my name was mentioned on a 24-hour televised program (a day). But I stopped to think in general, about how many people can’t get my name out of the mouth. And really: that’s good (laughs)”, she joked, in response on Twitter.

“It was just a daily reflection because Twitter always asks me what’s going on and what I’m thinking about. Since I already said it, so now, with your permission, I’m going back to work,” added Larissa in another post.

Larissa Manoela and Thomaz Costa met on the recordings of the children’s soap opera “Carrossel”, by SBT, and dated between 2013 and 2013 and, later, in 2017. After the end of the relationship, the two already exchanged barbs on the internet, while the actress was with João Guilherme. Currently, Larisssa lives a romance with André Luiz Frambach and Thomaz joined the cast of “A Fazenda 14” being single.

Check out:

I woke up today and thought: what is it like not being able to get my name out of my mouth? — Larissa Manoela (@larimanoela) September 14, 2022 “And I’m Larissa Manoela’s ex” #ThoNaFazenda #AFZenda14 pic.twitter.com/K6EZcRvNDq — Thomaz Costa (@euthomazcosta) September 14, 2022

I’m not talking about anyone specifically. You made this association simply because my name was mentioned on a 24-hour televised program. But I stopped to think in general, how many people can’t get my name out of their mouths. And for real: HOW GOOD lol — Larissa Manoela (@larimanoela) September 14, 2022