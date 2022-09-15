Last day! JetSMART offers tickets to Buenos Aires and Santiago from R$341.10 each way

THE JetSMARTairline low cost Chile, is offering promotional sections on routes to Santiago and Buenos Aires to fly from December. Tickets with exclusive prices are valid until the end of today (14), with flights departing from Galeão Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, and from Foz do Iguaçu.
JetSMART flights in Brazil
The route connecting Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires will be operated from the 6th of December, on the following frequencies:
Rio de Janeiro (GIG) – Buenos Aires (EZE)
Flight: WJ3816
Operating days: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Departure: 19:55
Arrival: 23:16 (local time)
Buenos Aires (EZE) – Rio de Janeiro (GIG)
Flight: WJ3815
Operating days: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Departure: 16:01 (local time)
Arrival: 19:05
The route connecting Rio de Janeiro and Santiago will start on December 29. See below:
Rio de Janeiro (GIG) – Santiago (SCL)
Flight: JA571
Operating days: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays
Departure: 6:50 pm on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 10:55 am on Thursdays and Saturdays
Arrival: 11:20 pm (local time) on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 3:25 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays
Santiago (SCL) – Rio de Janeiro (GIG)
Flight: JA570
Operating days: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays
Departure: 1:55 pm (local time) on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 6 am on Thursdays and Saturdays
Arrival: 6:00 pm on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 10:05 am on Thursdays and Saturdays
Finally, the route connecting Foz do Iguaçu to Santiago will be operated again as of December 6th, according to the frequencies below:
Foz do Iguaçu (IGU) – Santiago (SCL)
Flight: JA561
Operating days: Sundays and Thursdays
Departure: 10:25 am
Arrival: 12:30 pm (local time)
Santiago (SCL) – Foz do Iguaçu (IGU)
Flight: JA560
Operating days: Sundays and Thursdays
Departure: 16:30 (local time)
Arrival: 19:25 (local time)
All the company’s flights are operated by the Airbus A320. To take a virtual tour of the aircraft, visit this link.
promotional prices
As a way of publicizing the operations, JetSMART is offering promotional prices on the routes described above. In our research, we found values from R$341.10 on the stretch between Foz do Iguaçu and Santiago. Departing from Galeão Airport (GIG), on the other hand, prices start at R$393.58 for Buenos Aires and R$440.81 for Santiago.
Foz do Iguaçu x Santiago – from 12/06/2022 to 04/30/2023 from R$341.10 each way
Rio de Janeiro x Buenos Aires – from 12/06/2022 to 07/02/2023 from R$393.58 each way
Rio de Janeiro x Santiago – from 12/29/2022 to 06/30/2023 from R$440.81 each way
