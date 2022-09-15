Last day! JetSMART offers tickets to Buenos Aires and Santiago from R$341.10 each way

THE JetSMARTairline low cost Chile, is offering promotional sections on routes to Santiago and Buenos Aires to fly from December. Tickets with exclusive prices are valid until the end of today (14), with flights departing from Galeão Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, and from Foz do Iguaçu.

JetSMART flights in Brazil

The route connecting Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires will be operated from the 6th of December, on the following frequencies:

Rio de Janeiro (GIG) – Buenos Aires (EZE)

Flight: WJ3816

Operating days: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Departure: 19:55

Arrival: 23:16 (local time)

Buenos Aires (EZE) – Rio de Janeiro (GIG)

Flight: WJ3815

Operating days: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Departure: 16:01 (local time)

Arrival: 19:05

The route connecting Rio de Janeiro and Santiago will start on December 29. See below:

Rio de Janeiro (GIG) – Santiago (SCL)

Flight: JA571

Operating days: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Departure: 6:50 pm on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 10:55 am on Thursdays and Saturdays

Arrival: 11:20 pm (local time) on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 3:25 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays

Santiago (SCL) – Rio de Janeiro (GIG)

Flight: JA570

Operating days: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Departure: 1:55 pm (local time) on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 6 am on Thursdays and Saturdays

Arrival: 6:00 pm on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 10:05 am on Thursdays and Saturdays

Finally, the route connecting Foz do Iguaçu to Santiago will be operated again as of December 6th, according to the frequencies below:

Foz do Iguaçu (IGU) – Santiago (SCL)

Flight: JA561

Operating days: Sundays and Thursdays

Departure: 10:25 am

Arrival: 12:30 pm (local time)

Santiago (SCL) – Foz do Iguaçu (IGU)

Flight: JA560

Operating days: Sundays and Thursdays

Departure: 16:30 (local time)

Arrival: 19:25 (local time)

All the company’s flights are operated by the Airbus A320. To take a virtual tour of the aircraft, visit this link.

promotional prices

As a way of publicizing the operations, JetSMART is offering promotional prices on the routes described above. In our research, we found values ​​from R$341.10 on the stretch between Foz do Iguaçu and Santiago. Departing from Galeão Airport (GIG), on the other hand, prices start at R$393.58 for Buenos Aires and R$440.81 for Santiago.

Foz do Iguaçu x Santiago – from 12/06/2022 to 04/30/2023 from R$341.10 each way

Rio de Janeiro x Buenos Aires – from 12/06/2022 to 07/02/2023 from R$393.58 each way

Rio de Janeiro x Santiago – from 12/29/2022 to 06/30/2023 from R$440.81 each way

discount travel insurance

If you plan to travel to Argentina or Chile, take advantage of our exclusive travel insurance discount coupons from cyclic.

Coupon: PP25 | 25% off the final price

destination: world

Click here to buy your Travel Insurance at a discount.

discount hotels

Also take advantage of our exclusive Hotels.com discount coupons for your future stays.

Coupon: HOTEISPLATAM | 8% off

Booking period: until 12/31/2022

Hosting period: until 03/31/2023

Coupon: AFF5HRLATAM | 5% off + badge accrual in Rewards

Booking period: until 12/31/2022

Hosting period: until 03/31/2023

Click here to book your hotel at a discount.

Anyone with plans to fly JetSMART? To issue your tickets, access the company’s website.