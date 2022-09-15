Learn how to change your contacts’ profile picture on WhatsApp

You know those users who don’t have a photo on Whatsapp and make identification difficult? You can identify this person with the image you want, just access one of the most used tools in the app. The process is so simple that it makes interactions possible in an organized way, avoiding that difficulty of finding someone in the middle of conversations.

Beware of external apps

Some apps mainly available on the Play Store pose certain risks. When downloading, some malware can infect your device, stealing sensitive data. In this case, even banking information is leaked, being used in the application of financial scams, for the benefit of hackers who take advantage of security flaws.

Change the profile picture of your friends or relatives

Step 1: Access the “Settings” by clicking on the three dots located in the upper right corner.

Step 2: Select the “Create group” option and add the person you want to change their profile picture.

3rd Step: Finish the group and change the photo with the image you prefer.

only known

This initiative is best applied to contacts you are intimate with, as it seems unreasonable to keep including strangers in a particular group. Sometimes it is advisable to let the person know before making this change, as it can lead to confusion. She might wonder why she didn’t like my official profile picture or if it has any relevance.

So, the idea is amazing and creative, but make sure the reaction of those involved in the change. Likewise, this practice also applies to groups formed by a single profile, created to serve as a notebook. Who knows in the future Whatsapp don’t decide to make a similar feature available, because the individual groups are still being tested and it is likely that the Meta group will release new updates soon.