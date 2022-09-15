Lebanese woman becomes ‘heroine’ and goes viral after robbing a bank to pay for her sister’s treatment | World

A Lebanese woman robbed a bank in Beirut this Wednesday (14) and escaped with thousands of dollars that she said will be used to finance the hospital treatment of her sick sister. Sali Hafiz was immediately considered a “heroine” by the Lebanese, who made the video of the robbery viral on social media, in a country massacred by the corruption of the ruling class and where it is practically impossible to withdraw money from the bank or ATMs.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Sali Hafiz broadcast a live video of the robbery in which she yells at bank employees to hand over the money while the bank’s doors are locked.

“My name is Sali Hafiz, I came today (…) to collect the deposits of my sister who is dying in the hospital”, he says in the video. “I didn’t come to kill anyone or start a shootout. (…) I came to claim my rights,” she adds.

Lebanon has seen a series of robberies from customers whose savings were blocked in banks for almost three years, due to the country’s severe economic crisis. The lack of liquidity turns simple operations such as withdrawing money from an ATM into an ordeal.

The woman immediately became a social media hero in Lebanon, where many are desperate for their money and angry at the banking system, which they see as corrupt.

VIDEO: Guard falls in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

Putin rejected peace deal with Ukraine at the start of the war: news agency

The second woman in the video claims to have withdrawn more than $13,000. Another man in the back was carrying what appeared to be wads of plastic-wrapped bills.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said gasoline was thrown into the bank during the robbery. A gun was also found on the floor, although it was not immediately clear, according to witnesses, if it was real.

The journalist said that Hafiz and his alleged accomplices managed to escape through a broken window before security forces arrived. The assault lasted less than an hour.

Last month, a Lebanese man aroused the sympathy of netizens and the Lebanese population after he robbed a bank in Beirut at gunpoint and held off employees and customers for hours to get some of his $200,000 in frozen assets with which he wanted to pay the bills. from her sick father’s hospital. The man was arrested but quickly released.

In January, another client detained dozens of people in eastern Lebanon after learning he could not withdraw their savings in foreign currency. Local media reported that he managed to recover a portion of his savings and surrendered to security forces.