Lebanese woman goes viral after robbing bank to pay for sister’s treatment

Sali Hafiz became a sensation in Lebanon after robbing a bank in Beirut, the country’s capital, to pay for his sick sister’s hospital treatment.

Sali broadcast the robbery live on social media. In a few hours, the publication went viral across the country, being shared by millions of Lebanese.

In the video, the Lebanese woman is shown yelling at bank employees for them to hand over the money.

“My name is Sali Hafiz, I came today (…) to collect the deposits of my sister who is dying in the hospital (…) I did not come to kill anyone or start a shooting. (…) I came to claim my rights” , she said in the video.

It is not the first time that robberies of this type have taken place in the country. Many Lebanese saw their dollar funds virtually blocked at the end of 2019, when capital control measures were adopted in the country because of a crisis that hits Lebanon. Since then, a wave of similar episodes have been recorded by local authorities.

man took hostages

In August of this year, 42-year-old Bassam al-Sheik Hussein broke into a bank branch in Beirut and took hostages.

Armed with a rifle and carrying an indeterminate amount of gasoline, he demanded to be able to withdraw about US$ 210,000 (more than R$ 1 million) that he had deposited in the bank.

Hussein barged in saying he needed the money in his account to pay his father’s medical expenses. Banks currently allow depositors to withdraw a maximum of US$400 (approximately R$2,000) per month.

Hussein eventually turned himself in to the police after nearly seven hours of negotiation.

financial collapse

After Lebanon’s civil war, which ended in 1990, and in the face of national financial collapse, the people of Lebanon adopted the practice of keeping dollars deposited in banks, which has become more common in recent years.

At the same time, the banking system, encouraged by high interest rates, became the holder of most of the debt securities issued by the State to try to reduce the deficit.

At the end of 2019, banks did not have enough liquidity to deliver the dollars to all depositors, and the system collapsed, causing US currency accounts to be virtually blocked.

Analysts understand that the endemic corruption of the political class and clientelism have helped to fuel the vicious circle in the country, classified by some analysts as a kind of financial pyramid.

