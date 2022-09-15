Lisca says he had no conversations with Avaí when he left Santos

This Wednesday, Lisca was introduced as the new coach of the Hawaii. The coach left the command of the saints in the second, by mutual agreement, after defeat to the Cearáand was announced at the Santa Catarina club the following day.

At the press conference, Lisca assured that he had no conversations with Avaí when he agreed to leave Santos.

“I had no intention of coming here when I left Santos, not the slightest intention, there was nothing to talk about, to hitchhike. But there was the opportunity for Avaí to also release Barroca on the morning that I made this arrangement with President Rueda,” he said.

🦁🗣 LISCA HAS ARRIVED! Check out images from the presentation of the new Leão coach, straight from the Ressacada auditorium. Review in full on TV Avaí: https://t.co/kMiWEs1I5t#RaceTime

📷: Leandro Boeira/@AvaiFC pic.twitter.com/F5UempYgqO — Avai Football Club (@AvaiFC) September 14, 2022

Lisca also tried to thank the president of Santos, Andrés Rueda, and said that the reasons for his departure will be between him and the manager.

“The issue of Santos, I just wanted to thank President Rueda, what I released in my note and he released it. We, in common agreement, came to the conclusion that it was better… you know when you get married, everything is fine, everything if you like it, but it’s better for everyone to go their own way, that’s the conclusion we came to. Big hugs to him, the players, the employees for the great relationship we had, period”, he highlighted.

“The reasons are between me and president Rueda. I will never expose the club and I think the president was very happy also not to expose me”, he concluded.

Santos returns to the field next Sunday, in the classic against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, at 18:30 (Brasília), for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. Currently, Peixe is tenth in the table, with 34 points.

