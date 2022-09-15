Lívia Andrade releases the verb about leaving SBT and reveals what it is like to work at Globo

Lívia Andrade debuted on August 28 on TV Globo, joining the regular cast of “Acredite em Quem Quiser”, from “Domingão com Huck”. Excited, the presenter celebrated her arrival at the station.

“I was very well received. The team is all sensational, not to mention Luciano’s generosity. After almost two years away from TV, I felt a mixture of anxiety and euphoria, but at the same time embraced and at home. there for me, that environment is familiar, with the lights, the cameras and the auditorium”, he told columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”.

“I’m getting to the shoe and, little by little, I’ll find my place. I want to add, be part of this family. Little by little I’m revealing myself, feeling more at home. I prefer to arrive more shy than trying to show everything right at the beginning”, she said. .

