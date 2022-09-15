Luciano ‘blames’ first leg for fall and asks for focus on Brazilian

After São Paulo’s elimination in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, in defeat to Flamengo, Luciano praised the team’s behavior and highlighted the weight of the result in the first game, at Morumbi. The shirt 11 asked that, now, the cast focus on the dispute of the Brazilian Championship.

This night (14), at Maracanã, Rubro-Negro won 1-0, with a goal from Arrascaeta. In the first leg, the Gávea team had already won 3-1.

“We leave the Copa do Brasil with our heads held high. We behaved well, we had a few chances to score and, unfortunately, we didn’t, against a great team like Flamengo. It’s difficult to play against them here. I think the main factor in the elimination it was the first game. Now it’s time to focus on the Brazilian because we need to win these two games before the final. .

About the strategy adopted by Tricolor paulista to avoid wear and tear, using a team appointed as an alternative in the Brazilian, Luciano said that the commission will do what is best for the club.

“The teacher [Rogério Ceni] he has all the data there, he will do his best for the team to play good football. Let’s see, let’s rest tomorrow and, from Friday, think about Sunday’s game”, he assured.

The striker does not believe that the elimination in the Copa do Brasil will shake the squad. Asked about the support of the crowd even in the face of the adverse result, he believes it was due to the delivery shown on the field.

“There’s nothing to shake. We have our heads held high, even for what we present today. It won’t shake. We have experienced players and now it’s time to focus on the Brazilian”, he said.

“I think it was a lot for the delivery we had today. We had a few occasions and we have to score goals. Unfortunately, today it didn’t come out. Now, it’s focusing on the Brazilian. side. I think they are now the favourites”, he concluded.

