Lula defends ‘occupying the Armed Forces with more dignified things’ in an eventual new term | Elections 2022

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, defended this Wednesday (14th) “occupying” the Brazilian Armed Forces with “more worthy things” and “more necessary” for the Brazilian population in a possible new term.

Lula made the statement during a meeting with representatives of cooperatives in São Paulo and did not quote President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro was once in the military and is close to the Armed Forces. The military gained space in the Executive during his government, occupied the leadership of ministries and positions at other levels. Both in these elections and in the 2018 election, Bolsonaro chose the military as vice.

Amid Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Brazilian electoral system, the Ministry of Defense also publicly demanded that the TSE adopt measures to, according to the ministry, give more transparency to the elections (read more below).

Lula was talking about the proposal to create a Ministry of Security to expand the government’s efforts to fight organized crime and control borders when he mentioned the military.

“Possibly we will occupy our Armed Forces with more dignified things, with more serious things and with things that are more necessary for the Brazilian people. This country will once again be run by people who are competent to run this country”, said the PT.

Amid Bolsonaro’s questions, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) invited the Ministry of Defense to participate in a group created to increase the transparency of the electoral system.

Under the influence of Bolsonaro, the ministry, which is headed by General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, publicly demanded that the TSE adopt measures presented by the military that, according to him, would aim to increase the transparency of the elections. The charges generated unease with the Electoral Justice leadership.

Camarotti: ‘It is not up to the Armed Forces, especially the Ministry of Defense, to be used for political play’

The Brazilian electoral system and the electronic voting machine are safe. The TSE has already pointed out that at least part of the suggestions made by the military is already adopted.

In July, during a lecture in the US, the then president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, stated that the military could collaborate, but not intervene in the elections.

“Collaboration, yes. Intervention, never,” Fachin said at the time.

On the same day, Nogueira stated that the electronic voting system “always needs improvement”, but denied that the Armed Forces cast doubt on the electoral process.