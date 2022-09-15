Lula promises ‘more worthy’ Armed Forces in an eventual third term

The positioning of the candidate for the presidency of the Republic takes place together with a promise to recreate the Ministry of Public Security; speech was made to representatives of cooperatives in São Paulo

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is the leader in the polls of voting intentions to return to the command of the Planalto



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) participated in a meeting with representatives of cooperatives in São Paulo this Wednesday, 14th, and promised that in an eventual third term he will make the Armed forces act in a “more dignified” manner. The PT’s speech came along with a promise to recreate the Ministry of Public Security, since the ministry would have a more forceful role in the fight against drug trafficking and surveillance on Brazilian borders. “We are going to recreate the Ministry of Public Security to correctly control drug trafficking, arms trafficking, control almost 17 million kilometers of dry borders and almost 8 million [de quilômetros] of maritime boundaries, as well as controlling our terrain. And then, possibly, we will occupy our Armed Forces with more dignified things, with more serious things and with things that are more necessary for the Brazilian people”, he said. Existing in Michel Temer’s government, the Ministry of Public Security was incorporated into the Ministry of Justice during the administration Bolsonaro. In addition to the portfolio, others such as Small and Medium Enterprises, Culture and Native Peoples are in the PT’s plans. “It will require that every time you think about the economy and job creation and economic growth, you think about the climate issue because, if you don’t, you are contributing to destroying the environment in which you live,” said the candidate after defending the expansion of investments in the Amazon.