Luxembourg put pressure on and was surprised by a veto

Vanderlei Luxemburgo made a lot of effort to become Santos’ coach again, but he was surprised by the veto of the club’s Management Committee after thinking he had convinced president Andres Rueda.

The search came from Peixe, but the goal was to have Luxa as a manager. The 70-year-old professional asked for time and, in a second conversation with Rueda, he expressed his desire to return to coaching.

Previously reticent, Andres Rueda began to discuss with Luxemburgo the possibility of him being a technical coordinator, as Felipão did at Athletico. Luxa would take over the team and help with planning for 2023, when he would actually become a manager.

On Tuesday (13) evening, after having dinner with Rueda, Luxemburgo was convinced and warned people close to him about the agreement he had with Santos. The president, on the other hand, was still fearful and arguing with friends at dawn.

Before going to sleep, the president was bothered by the “lobby” by Luxa on social networks. Staff and people close to him supplied the press and advisers with inaccurate information. The conversations with Rueda were publicized in “real time” and the fact irritated the management, who imagined that the same would happen if he were the coach.

Andres Rueda understood that Luxemburgo “forced the bar”, but, even so, he took the possibility for the Management Committee to vote. The collegiate, formed by the president, the vice president José Carlos de Oliveira and four counselors, barred the hiring by four votes to two. The CG would approve of Luxa as a manager, but not as a coach.

Willing to return to being a coach and frustrated with the veto, Luxemburgo did not accept the invitation to be manager. He remains available on the market and absent from football since the end of 2021, when he was fired from Cruzeiro. He was a pre-candidate for the Senate by Tocantins, but the PSB did not make his name official for the race.

Who takes over?

Santos is looking for another director for the football department in the market and does not rule out the hiring of coach Orlando Ribeiro, from the under-20. He will lead the team in the classic against Palmeiras on Sunday (18), at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

So far, Peixe has tried, without success, for Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece and has considered Vanderlei Luxemburgo as a coach or manager. The club continues to evaluate the market and is careful not to make mistakes like it made mistakes with Lisca and Newton Drummond.

Only in this management, Santos had Cuca, Ariel Holan, Fernando Diniz, Fabio Carille, Fabián Bustos and Lisca as coaches and Felipe Ximenes, Jorge Andrade, André Mazzuco, Edu Dracena and Newton Drummond as directors.