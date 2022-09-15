MAISFM.COM Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion and Neo arrive with pure 5G, cameras up to 200 MP and more

Facebook 0

Whatsapp

twitter

Motorola announced, this Thursday (8), the launch of the new Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo. The three smartphones have a fingerprint reader under the screen, cameras up to 200 megapixels, a renewed look for their family of devices and they already put a fast charger in the box with up to 125 watts.

Starting at the top of the list, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the first smartphone on the western market with 200 megapixels, as well as being one of the first with a charger capable of restoring more than half of the battery in just seven minutes of taking it.

On the front, the phone has a 6.7-inch pOLED screen, Full HD+ resolution and an update marked at 144 Hz. The display follows curved as in other models of the same line of devices and this leaves the grip more slippery, but still comfortable for the rear to fit better in the hands.

Behind are three cameras, the main sensor with 200 megapixels, the secondary sensor is ultrawide and also macro with 50 megapixels, while the third has a telephoto lens for two times optical zoom, with a resolution of 12 megapixels. Selfies are made with a hole in the top of the screen and can be 60 megapixels (!).

Inside, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 controls all functions, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. Android 12 is factory installed and Motorola promises three years of updates, with four years to continue receiving security fixes.

The battery has 4,610 mAh and the wired charger, included in the box, has 125 watts. It also lets you receive up to 50 watts via induction and shares 10 watts to send power to another device – on the back.

Source: Olhar Digital