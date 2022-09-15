Man who claims to be Charles and Camilla’s ‘secret son’ speaks for the first time since the Queen’s death: ‘Seeing William as Prince of Wales is a kick in the face’ – Monet

+



Simon Dorante-Day claims to be the son of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla (Photo: Handout/Getty Images)

The man who claims to be King Charles III’s “secret son” with Queen Consort Camilla has spoken out for the first time after the death of his alleged grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022). The story of Simon Dorante-Day has been public knowledge for some years now. He claims Camilla was 18 and Charles 17 when he was conceived in 1965. After his birth in 1966 in the English town of Gosport, he was adopted by the son of a couple of former royals, and shortly afterwards taken away. to live in Australia.

In Dorante-Day’s newly-conducted interview with Australian website 7 News, he lamented Prince William’s rise through the British hierarchy following the death of Elizabeth II. He believes that he should currently be first in line to the throne and that the title of Prince of Wales is rightfully his. The alleged son of the king also expressed his hope that the DNA test confirming his origins will be carried out in the near future.

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III (Photo: Getty Images)

Simon Dorante-Day stated: “I spoke with a judge and my lawyer about Charles’ legal status, whether he is protected by leo or is he above her now that he is a monarch. And the answer is no, they told me there is no reason for that. Also, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law. So this issue has already been resolved. A lot of people were worried that my case would be jeopardized with Charles becoming a monarch, but it won’t make any legal difference, [o caso] continues to advance in the same way.”

He further said: “I’m going back to the Family Court. In his final decision the last time I stood in court, the judge told me that if I came back with the credible and documented evidence, then there would be no reason to deny a DNA test request, and Charles and Camilla will have to answer for that. . It makes no difference to me whether this mountain in front of me is a man or a woman. It makes no difference to me how high that mountain is. I still have to climb to prove what I know to be true. So, so far, nothing has changed.”

Simon Dorante-Day, the man who claims to be the secret son of King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla (Photo: Facebook)

A father of nine, Dorante-Day wrote a private letter to Queen Elizabeth II in early 2022 asking her to encourage her son to undergo a DNA test. However, she died without replying to the message. He is said to have been saddened by the monarch’s death, but later resumed his hopes of unraveling her past.

Simon Dorante-Day with his wife (Photo: Facebook)

“At first I was just sad. No response to the letter I wrote her, and [achei que] that window of opportunity had closed,” he told 7 News. “But also, his death brought up some different emotions, a little bit of anger. Because she had already been through it all and was aware of it all, she knew what had happened. And she let it happen. However, for that same reason, I’m now looking to the future and thinking, ‘Well, I’m not dealing with her anymore, I’m dealing with him.’

King Charles III (Photo: getty)

Dorante-Day concluded the interview by bemoaning William’s rise, with titles he believes should belong to him: “It’s hard not to consider it a kick in the face of Charles naming William the Prince of Wales. I don’t want to feel this way, but I do. I just think the least Charles can do is give me an answer, answer me. He gives William a title and where is my answer? Where’s my DNA test? If you’re not my father, then prove you’re not. I feel ignored.”

“Charles got what he wanted: got the throne, got his wife, got everything. I don’t even know the truth about my mother. Now it’s time for me to have my happy ending. I’ve said it before, it’s okay for William and Harry – yes, they lost their mother. But I never met mine. I never had that opportunity.”