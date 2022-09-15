Margot Robbie leaves Cara Delevingne’s home visibly SHAKEN; Actress can be hospitalized!

The actress Dear Delevingne has left family and friends very worried as she has been seen very weak in recent weeks.

The actress Margot Robbie appeared shaken just hours after leaving her close friend’s house Dear Delevingne – while the British supermodel continues to spark health concerns with a series of public appearances.

The Oscar-nominated star was seen struggling to contain her emotions after leaving a West Hollywood rental home to travel to Los Angeles International Airport at around 5pm.

Margot Robbie was photographed leaving Cara Delevingne’s house visibly shaken and with what appears to be a bag of medicine in her hands. Cara faces a problem with narcotics and may soon undergo intervention. They met backstage on Suicide Squad… pic.twitter.com/YfzNHj7Gg7 — CinePOP (@cinepop) September 15, 2022

Last Wednesday (7), Cara was clicked barefoot at an airport and visibly bewildered, being visibly drunk or under the use of chemical substances.

Don’t take drugs kids!!

You guys don’t want to end up like Cara Delevingne.

Or maybe this is the effect of hanging out with #AmberTurd, who knows lol . Either way Dude needs help ready. pic.twitter.com/ekEswiLoCZ — patrickadney 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@patrickadney11) September 8, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, the Hollywood star who starred in ‘Paper City‘ was seen with her feet dangling from a car window on the way to the airport and would be two hours late for her flight on Jay-Z’s private plane.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of doing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need.”reported a close friend of the artist to the newspaper The Sun.

In it, we see her with a T-shirt from Britney Spears, black pants and yellow socks without wearing shoes, Cara appears extremely agitated in a video that circulates on the networks. Apparently, she couldn’t control her body movements like someone on hallucinogens.

Fans are concerned about the actress’ health, as it’s not the first time she’s been caught in vulnerable moments. A week ago, Cara was clicked inside a car while smoking some kind of pipe. However, her dejected appearance also caught the public’s attention.

