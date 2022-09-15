MasterChef is forgotten in the Band and debuts with the worst audience in history

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on MasterChef is forgotten in the Band and debuts with the worst audience in history 1 Views

In an unprecedented move on Brazilian television, Band decided to premiere a new season of MasterChef just a week after promoting the closing of the previous edition of the gastronomic competition. The reality show led by Ana Paula Padrão began its 16th cycle of episodes in an eight-year interval, this time bringing the return of the dispute between professional cooks, which had no new seasons produced for four years. But even that was not able to stop the flight of viewers from the attraction.

The consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, point out that the culinary program debuted its new cycle with the worst performance among all the premieres of the British format in the country. The attraction scored an average of just 1.7 points, down 39% from the channel’s four previous Tuesdays, when the network was still broadcasting the final weeks of the eighth season of competition between amateur cooks. The index placed Band only in fourth place.

The premiere of the fourth edition of MasterChef Professionals did not even manage to be among the five most watched programs of the Band in the programming of Tuesday (13): the reality was surpassed by Jornal da Band (4.6), Brasil Urgente SP (4.4 ), Brasil Urgente (4.0), by the evening block of the Political Hour (3.4) and by Faustão in the Band (2.9). In addition, Ana Paula Padrão also had lower ratings than Jogo Aberto (2.3), Os Donos da Bola (2.2) and Hora Político vespertino (1.8) — it appears in the ranking of daily audiences only in ninth place. , tied with Boa Tarde São Paulo (1.7).

Check out the audience history of the premieres of all seasons of MasterChef in Brazil:

SEASON
COURT HEARING
Professionals 1 (2016)
6.6
Junior (2015)
6.1
Professionals 2 (2017)
5.8
Amateurs 2 (2015)
5.1
Amateurs 4 (2017)
5.0
Professionals 3 (2018)
5.0
Amateurs 5 (2018)
4.5
Amateurs 7 – Ed. Special (2020)
4.4
Amateurs 6 (2019)
4.1
Amateurs 3 (2016)
3.8
Amateurs 1 (2014)
3.6
The Revenge (2019)
2.9
Amateurs 9 (2022)
2.6
Professionals 1 – Rerun (2020)
2.6
Amateurs 8 (2021)
2.5
Professionals 4 (2022)
1.7

Next, also follow the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (13):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)15.3
good morning SP9.2
Good morning Brazil9.5
Meeting with Patricia Poet9.0
More you8.8
SP19.7
Globe Sports9.5
political time7.2
Newspaper Today10.8
The Carnation and the Rose16.1
Afternoon Session: Madagascar 3 – Most Wanted12.6
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite16.6
Sertão Sea21.3
SP223.1
face and courage22.3
political time19.0
National Journal26.2
wetland31.2
Cine Holliúdy18.6
Profession Reporter11.0
Globo newspaper8.8
Conversation with Bial6.9
Face and Courage (replay)5.5
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola4.2
hour 15.1
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.4
General Balance Sheet2.2
Record 24h newspaper2.4
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.4
Speak Brazil3.5
Nowadays3.4
General Balance Sheet SP (weighted average)6.1
political time5.6
Flames of Life4.6
Record 24h newspaper5.3
Alert City6.5
Record 24h newspaper5.6
City Alert SP7.1
Jornal da Record (weighted average)7.4
political time6.9
kings5.7
Love Without Equal4.7
The Farm 14 – Debut8.5
Record 24h newspaper3.9
Speaks, I hear you1.8
Universal Church0.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.2
First Impact2.6
First Impact 2nd Edition3.2
The Little Johnstons2.6
political time2.4
Decisions of the Day2.4
gossiping2.8
Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona5.5
Beware of the Angel5.9
the soulless6.2
SBT Brazil5.3
Candidates with the Mouse – Debut6.4
political time5.0
Poliana Moça6.5
Accomplices in a Rescue5.1
Mouse Program4.1
Spectacular Cinema: Pompeii4.0
The Night3.0
Operation Mosque2.2
Who hasn’t seen it will see1.5
The Best of Connection Reporter1.4
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition1.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.3
Faith Show0.2
Let’s go Brazil0.5
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.7
Open game2.3
The Owners of the Ball (weighted average)2.2
political time1.8
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.7
best of the afternoon1.6
Brazil Urgent4.0
Brazil Urgent SP4.4
Band Journal4.6
political time3.4
Faustão in the Band2.9
MasterChef Professionals – Debut1.7
Night news1.0
What End Did It Take?0.8
Total Sport0.4
More Geek0.2
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.3
1st newspaper0.3
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)0.3
Grace Church0.0
Polishop0.1
Good morning you SP0.2
Good morning for you0.2
You on TV0.3
I’ll tell you0.1
political time0.8
Universal Church0.0
The afternoon is yours0.9
Universal Church0.0
National Alert0.5
TV network! news0.7
political time1.1
Faith Show0.1
TV Fame0.4
My bad0.3
go down to play0.1
Dynamic reading0.1
TV network! Extreme Fighting (re-enactment)0.1
got you0.0
Grace Church0.0

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Susana Naspolini is discharged from the hospital after hastily hospitalization

Journalist Susana Naspolini, 42, shared with her fans this morning that she was discharged from …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved