MasterChef is forgotten in the Band and debuts with the worst audience in history

In an unprecedented move on Brazilian television, Band decided to premiere a new season of MasterChef just a week after promoting the closing of the previous edition of the gastronomic competition. The reality show led by Ana Paula Padrão began its 16th cycle of episodes in an eight-year interval, this time bringing the return of the dispute between professional cooks, which had no new seasons produced for four years. But even that was not able to stop the flight of viewers from the attraction.

The consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, point out that the culinary program debuted its new cycle with the worst performance among all the premieres of the British format in the country. The attraction scored an average of just 1.7 points, down 39% from the channel’s four previous Tuesdays, when the network was still broadcasting the final weeks of the eighth season of competition between amateur cooks. The index placed Band only in fourth place.

The premiere of the fourth edition of MasterChef Professionals did not even manage to be among the five most watched programs of the Band in the programming of Tuesday (13): the reality was surpassed by Jornal da Band (4.6), Brasil Urgente SP (4.4 ), Brasil Urgente (4.0), by the evening block of the Political Hour (3.4) and by Faustão in the Band (2.9). In addition, Ana Paula Padrão also had lower ratings than Jogo Aberto (2.3), Os Donos da Bola (2.2) and Hora Político vespertino (1.8) — it appears in the ranking of daily audiences only in ninth place. , tied with Boa Tarde São Paulo (1.7).

Check out the audience history of the premieres of all seasons of MasterChef in Brazil:

SEASON COURT HEARING Professionals 1 (2016) 6.6 Junior (2015) 6.1 Professionals 2 (2017) 5.8 Amateurs 2 (2015) 5.1 Amateurs 4 (2017) 5.0 Professionals 3 (2018) 5.0 Amateurs 5 (2018) 4.5 Amateurs 7 – Ed. Special (2020) 4.4 Amateurs 6 (2019) 4.1 Amateurs 3 (2016) 3.8 Amateurs 1 (2014) 3.6 The Revenge (2019) 2.9 Amateurs 9 (2022) 2.6 Professionals 1 – Rerun (2020) 2.6 Amateurs 8 (2021) 2.5 Professionals 4 (2022) 1.7

Next, also follow the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (13):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 15.3 good morning SP 9.2 Good morning Brazil 9.5 Meeting with Patricia Poet 9.0 More you 8.8 SP1 9.7 Globe Sports 9.5 political time 7.2 Newspaper Today 10.8 The Carnation and the Rose 16.1 Afternoon Session: Madagascar 3 – Most Wanted 12.6 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 16.6 Sertão Sea 21.3 SP2 23.1 face and courage 22.3 political time 19.0 National Journal 26.2 wetland 31.2 Cine Holliúdy 18.6 Profession Reporter 11.0 Globo newspaper 8.8 Conversation with Bial 6.9 Face and Courage (replay) 5.5 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 4.2 hour 1 5.1 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.4 General Balance Sheet 2.2 Record 24h newspaper 2.4 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.4 Speak Brazil 3.5 Nowadays 3.4 General Balance Sheet SP (weighted average) 6.1 political time 5.6 Flames of Life 4.6 Record 24h newspaper 5.3 Alert City 6.5 Record 24h newspaper 5.6 City Alert SP 7.1 Jornal da Record (weighted average) 7.4 political time 6.9 kings 5.7 Love Without Equal 4.7 The Farm 14 – Debut 8.5 Record 24h newspaper 3.9 Speaks, I hear you 1.8 Universal Church 0.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.2 First Impact 2.6 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.2 The Little Johnstons 2.6 political time 2.4 Decisions of the Day 2.4 gossiping 2.8 Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona 5.5 Beware of the Angel 5.9 the soulless 6.2 SBT Brazil 5.3 Candidates with the Mouse – Debut 6.4 political time 5.0 Poliana Moça 6.5 Accomplices in a Rescue 5.1 Mouse Program 4.1 Spectacular Cinema: Pompeii 4.0 The Night 3.0 Operation Mosque 2.2 Who hasn’t seen it will see 1.5 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.4 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 1.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.3 Faith Show 0.2 Let’s go Brazil 0.5 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.7 Open game 2.3 The Owners of the Ball (weighted average) 2.2 political time 1.8 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.7 best of the afternoon 1.6 Brazil Urgent 4.0 Brazil Urgent SP 4.4 Band Journal 4.6 political time 3.4 Faustão in the Band 2.9 MasterChef Professionals – Debut 1.7 Night news 1.0 What End Did It Take? 0.8 Total Sport 0.4 More Geek 0.2 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.3 1st newspaper 0.3 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 0.3 Grace Church 0.0 Polishop 0.1 Good morning you SP 0.2 Good morning for you 0.2 You on TV 0.3 I’ll tell you 0.1 political time 0.8 Universal Church 0.0 The afternoon is yours 0.9 Universal Church 0.0 National Alert 0.5 TV network! news 0.7 political time 1.1 Faith Show 0.1 TV Fame 0.4 My bad 0.3 go down to play 0.1 Dynamic reading 0.1 TV network! Extreme Fighting (re-enactment) 0.1 got you 0.0 Grace Church 0.0

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters