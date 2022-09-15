MasterChef Professionals 2022: Helena Rizzo was outraged as never in a disastrous test

“I want to make it very clear that I did not head the kitchen. I proposed the menu and the participants led each other. It was really cool to be closer to the kitchen. I like to follow along and think about what they are doing, but I miss my daily hands-on, the rush. And it gave me that feeling a little bit. I was very happy to have the opportunity to do this episode. I was nervous too. It was cool, but the race was a disaster,” she noted.