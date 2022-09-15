MasterChef Professionals 2022: Helena Rizzo was outraged as never in a disastrous test

“I want to make it very clear that I did not head the kitchen. I proposed the menu and the participants led each other. It was really cool to be closer to the kitchen. I like to follow along and think about what they are doing, but I miss my daily hands-on, the rush. And it gave me that feeling a little bit. I was very happy to have the opportunity to do this episode. I was nervous too. It was cool, but the race was a disaster,” she noted.
Asked if she was upset with the delivery of the participants, Helena confirmed: I was, but I couldn’t explain things very well”. For her, the cooks, who had just joined the program, were very confident.
“I thought they chipped in the first hour. They thought they would be able to do everything without pressure, in peace, and in the end I thought they would deliver absolutely nothing. Things turned out anyway,” she said.
Helena Rizzo: “Self-criticism is present in my daily life”
Helena Rizzo got out of hand for being quite demanding with herself, in addition to wanting to get the best out of MasterChef participants.
“I hate going to the restaurant and waiting too long for the food to arrive. The restaurant we build on a daily basis. We always have to see how we can improve. As a judge, it seems like we just criticize, but I’m much more critical of what I do than of others. This self-criticism in my kitchen is present in everyday life. And that makes us deliver more and more better food”, he considers.