Mega-Sena 2520 draws R$110 million; see the income of the fortune – National

Mega-Sena can pay BRL 110 million this Thursday (15/9) (photo: Mint)

The Mega-Sena 2520 contest has an estimated prize of R$ 110 million for the player who guesses six numbers from 01 to 60 alone. at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. O State of Mines will update all results.

If a participant takes the jackpot this weekend, what will be the yield? In savings, the R$ 110 million would guarantee a return of R$ 750 thousand in the first month, considering the rate of 0.68% reported by the Central Bank of Brazil on September 13. Keeping the percentage in one year, the amount would rise to R$ 119.3 million.

Savings earnings are linked to the Selic Rate (13.75% per year) and the Reference Rate (0.24% in August). If there are changes in both indicators, the investment will change. See the explanation of the Central Bank:

“According to current legislation, the remuneration of savings deposits is composed of two installments: the basic remuneration, given by the Referential Rate – TR, and the additional remuneration, corresponding to 0.5% per month, while the target rate Selic per annum is higher than 8.5%; or 70% of the target of the Selic rate per year, monthly, in force on the start date of the yield period, while the target of the Selic rate per year is equal to or lower than 8.5 %”.

Savings below inflation

Despite not charging tax, savings offers correction below inflation and, currently, causes money to lose purchasing power. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the 12-month accumulated IPCA closed at 8.73% in August, while the type of investment accounted for 5.93%.

In a practical comparison, BRL 110 million in savings at the beginning of September 2021 would reach BRL 116.5 million at the end of August 2022. The same BRL 110 million updated by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) ), official inflation in Brazil, would reach R$ 119.6 million in 12 months. There would, therefore, be a “loss” of 3.1 million in the period. READ TOO – What is the Selic rate and how does it affect people

fixed income

The solution found by many investors to the low rates of savings is to invest the money in CDB, LCI, LCA and Treasury Direct bonds. Several banks offer daily liquidity in fixed-rate securities or linked to Selic and IPCA. In these cases there may be a regressive tax on income: 22.5% up to 180 days, 20% between 181 and 360 days, 17.5% from 361 to 720 days; and 15% over 720 days.

If the BRL 110 million from Mega-Sena were invested in a CDB security with a return of 15% per year, the lucky person would have a gross gain of BRL 16.5 million and would pay BRL 2.88 million in tax (17 .5%). Thus, the net remuneration would be R$ 1 million in the first month and R$ 13.62 million in 365 days, bringing the amount to R$ 123.62 million.

Variable income

Another alternative is to put money in variable income, such as shares and funds on the Stock Exchange (B3). In this circumstance, the chance of obtaining high returns would increase, as well as the risk of seeing equity decrease dramatically as a result of eventual drops.

A positive example is Cielo (CIEL3), a financial services company that operates in credit and debit card operations. In January 2021, each share on B3 was quoted at R$2.19. Until September 14, there was an appreciation of more than 139%, raising the share to R$ 5.25. On the other hand, the shares of Espaçolaser (ESPA3), a body aesthetics company with more than 550 units in Brazil, have plummeted more than 75% since the beginning of the year, from R$ 7.52 to R$ 1.85, and almost 90 % from its debut on B3, in February 2021, when the initial public offering (IPO) was BRL 17.90.

The Ibovespa Index (IBOV), which quotes all shares traded on the B3, started 2022 with 103,921 points and closed at 110,358 this Wednesday (15/9), up 6.19%. In June 2021, the stock exchange surpassed 130 thousand points, while in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, it was below 67 thousand.

The figures quoted are for information purposes only, without any investment recommendation. Future returns will depend on political and economic decisions in the country and in the world, as well as on the competence of managers of companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

dimension of fortune

The R$110 million from Mega-Sena corresponds to 90,759 minimum wages (R$1,212.00) and 183,333 installments of Auxílio Brasil (R$600).

If the owners of the fortune decided to spend R$10,000 a month, with no income in the bank, the money would be for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other descendants for 916 years.

The investment with a net return of 1% per month would guarantee BRL 123.9 million in one year, BRL 363 million in ten years, BRL 1.198 billion in 20 years and BRL 3.9 billion in 30 years!

The money is also enough to buy, in one go, 1,746 Fiat Mobi cars, considered the cheapest zero km in Brazil (R$ 63 thousand), 33 Ferraris Roma (R$ 3.3 million) or 522 apartments for R$ 200 thousand with documentation included.

On the other hand, BRL 50 million is just 0.0084% of the equity of businessman Elon Musk, a shareholder in companies such as the automaker Tesla and the maker of aerospace systems SpaceX.

How to play in Mega-Sena?

To compete for the R$ 50 million Mega-Sena, the participant selects from six to 15 dozens from 01 to 60 and hopes that six are drawn. Bets with five and four hits are also awarded. The simplest game costs R$4.50. The most expensive exceeds R$ 22.5 thousand.

Anyone who wants to compete for the prize can purchase tickets on the Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website and app), by logging in with a CPF and six-digit password. Betting combos range from R$30 to R$945, and payment is made via credit card. Another option is to go to a lottery shop.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.