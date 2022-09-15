Mega-Sena will give R$ 110 million: how much would it yield in savings? – 09/15/2022

After accumulating in the last draw, Mega-Sena can pay an estimated prize of R$ 110 million this Thursday (15). How much would this money yield per month if it were invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$110 million.

Savings: income of BRL 550 thousand

The R$ 110 million would provide approximately R$ 550 thousand monthly in savings, according to calculations by Rogério Araujo, a specialist in the financial market. The income is exempt from paying Personal Income Tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 1 million and BRL 1.1 million

The Treasury Selic would yield approximately 1 million every month, after deducting the 15% income tax for applications with withdrawals of more than two years.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 127% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a higher yield: it would yield R$ 1.1 million every 30 days, also deducting income tax.

IPCA+ Treasury: income of BRL 1.15 million

The IPCA+ Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 8.73% in the last 12 months (reference August/22).

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example. The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

The IPCA+ Treasury with redemption in 2045 offers the winner of the Mega-Sena a total of R$ 1.15 million, every 30 days considering the 15% Income Tax rate.

“The interest rate on treasury bonds will only have the profitability that has been described here if they are held to maturity”, emphasizes the specialist.

Calculations were made based on current information and may change due to economic changes, and these are estimates only.